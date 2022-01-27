"Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master" is now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for consoles, such as the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S, as well as PC gamers.

'Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master' on Xbox Game Pass

However, the new gaming title of Bandai Namco is also readily available for folks who are not subscribed to either the Game Pass or the Games Pass Ultimate, as per a news story by Comicbook.com.

All they have to do to play Bandai Namco's newest game, "Taiko no Tatsujin," is to shell out $49.99.

Thus, it is worth noting that Game Pass subscribers are saving that much as they are getting it along with their subscription.

However, Comicbook.com further noted in the same report that "The Drum Master" would only be available on the video game subscription service of Microsoft for a limited time.

How long? No one really knows for sure as Xbox does not disclose such information. So, don't waste time letting the new gaming title sit there collecting dust. But if ever you missed its stay in Game Pass, as mentioned earlier, you could also opt-out to purchase the game.

'Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master' PC Unplayable?

Meanwhile, according to a report by PC Gamer, the release of "Taiko no Tatsujin" is not as smooth as expected, at least for those who want to play the rhythm game on their PC gaming rigs.

While players of the Bandai Namco game on Xbox consoles did not face any major issues, PC gamers are left with an unplayable game.

The news outlet went on to suggest that the underlying issue that makes the game impossible to play on PCs might have something to do with a problem between the new gaming title and the Xbox app.

The conclusion comes as "Taiko no Tatsujin" fails to recognize that its user is already signed in to their Microsoft account. Therefore, PC players are stuck with an error on the title screen, which prevents them from signing in with Game Pass.

Bandai Namco's Response to PC Login Mess

The issue has been frustrating for tons of gamers who are excited to experience the new release from Bandai Namco. As such, the official Twitter account of the publisher and the gaming title has already acknowledged the mess.

Bandai Namco Europe tweeted that the login mess for PC users has already reached their attention, noting that its fix is on its way.

We are aware of PC login issues for TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER.

We are currently looking into a fix, and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding. — BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 27, 2022

