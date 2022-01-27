With a lot of buzz surrounding the metaverse, even Apple's Tim Cook has acknowledged its potential. Cook has also revealed that the company plans to "invest accordingly."

It should be noted that, as of press time, there are already 14,00 apps that are making use of the ARKit framework on the App Store.

Tim Cook Spoke on the Metaverse

According to the story by 9to5mac, During the Q1 2022 earnings call by Apple with analysts and investors, Tim Cook finally spoke up regarding the idea of the metaverse. Cook explained that "Apple sees a lot of potential in this space" when he answered a question coming from Katy Huberty, a Morgan Stanley analyst.

Cook explained that developers are already offering 14,000 apps that are using Apple's ARKit framework on the App Store. In addition, the Apple CEO said that these apps have been providing augmented reality (AR) experience to its users.

Company Sees a 'Lot of Potential' in the Metaverse

As previously mentioned, Cook stated that the company will be investing accordingly as the company sees a lot of potential with the metaverse.

He further explained that the company is "in the business of innovation" and that the metaverse is very interesting to them as they are always exploring new and emerging technologies.

Apple Looks for 'Areas at the Intersection of Hardware, Software, and Services'

Cook responded to another question by explaining that a factor that contributes to Apple's decision on whether or not they should enter a new market is the search "for an area at the intersection of hardware, software, and services."

This is because the company believes that it "where the magic really happens," according to the report.

While the Apple CEO did not share any specific details regarding it, he did confirm that there are certain areas that have captured the interest of the company.

Apple to Launch Its Very First AR/VR Headset Product

Cook said some of the company has already invested in some of those areas that caught their attention. He pointed out that it is evident with how Apple has increased their research and development compared to before.

To end his statement, Cook hinted that "there's quite a bit of investment going into things that aren't on the market at this point."

It has been reported that Apple could be planning as early as this year to launch its very first AR/VR headset product.

Product Release Could be Delayed Until 2023

A report by Bloomberg, however, reported that the release of these products could be delayed until 2023 as Apple has been dealing with some issues regarding the development of the products.

Reports have stated that the company will be focusing on gaming, communication, and content consumption. These reports have also pointed out that Apple will not be focusing heavily on the metaverse.

