The Lightyear One EV just finished a recent high-speed test, and it is looking really good ahead of its official launch.

According to Electrek, the electric vehicle's most recent test showcased its aerodynamics, tires, and overall efficiency at the Bridgeston's European Proving Ground (EUPG) in Italy. Lightyear uploaded a video of the test to their official YouTube channel:

During the test, the flagship Lightyear EV reached up to 81 mph, which is a massive upgrade from a mere 53 mph in previous tests. This is considered an excellent feat, considering that the track conditions weren't too optimal for a typical electric vehicle.

Temperatures were around 50 degrees on the track, which is far colder than what other EVs can endure. Normally, an unplugged vehicle's range reduces by as much as 20 percent in cold temperatures. Charging it up is also far longer than when it's warm, according to ConsumerReports.

Nevertheless, the Lightyear One EV impressed with its performance in the suboptimal track conditions. It consumed as little as 141 Wh/km, which is once again far below what a comparable electric vehicle uses up (211 Wh/km on average).

With these results, Lightyear is touting their flagship EV as one of the most efficient of its kind ever produced. It is able to reach as much as 450 miles while also producing the lowest emissions and charging frequency, as per the original writeup on the Lightyear website.

Lightyear One was first introduced back in July of last year, when it completed a 710 km (441 mile) journey on a single charge. This early test drive already put the vehicle far above a competing Tesla Model 3, which is only able to achieve 455 km (282 miles) on one charge.

About The Lightyear One EV And Its Parent Company

Lightyear is a new EV startup based in the Netherlands. They specialize specifically in building solar-powered electric vehicles, with the One being no exception. The company built a reputation for promising EV ranges as much as 450 miles on one charge, which is the USP of their first flagship car as mentioned in this article.

As per the original Electrek report, they expect to bring the Lightyear One EV to production during the first half of 2022. This can be considered as an amazing achievement, considering the startup only found the manufacturer to build its electric vehicle last July 2021.

The manufacturer they tapped was Valmet Automotive, who according to The Verge has done work for some of the world's biggest automakers. They have collaborated with the likes of Saab, Mercedes-Benz, and even Porsche in the past, which speaks to the quality of work that they do.

If you're interested in getting your own Lightyear One, reservations are already open on the company's website. The introductory price excluding taxes is €150,000 ($167,234 US at the time of this writing), and there are 946 cars already built.

