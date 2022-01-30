Neil Young is giving away four months of free Amazon Music subscription to his fans and supporters as he transitions from Spotify to other streaming platforms. The musician now focuses his streaming on other partner companies and media, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and other platforms Young uses for his music distribution.

Neil Young: Free Amazon Music Subscription Worth 4 Months

Young announced on his Twitter page and website known as the "Neil Young Archives" that there will be a free Amazon Music subscription for four months available for all. The only requirement here is that the person availing it should be a new user to get the subscription, and this is a guarantee for all interested people.

The musician provided a new platform for his fans and enthusiasts to transition to, alongside his change to new media after leaving Spotify. Currently, the fiasco on Joe Rogan and the COVID-19 misinformation is hot, focusing on the company's scrutiny and choice to uphold the alleged fake news in its platform.

How to Get Free Amazon Music Subscription from Young

The singer said that his reason for choosing Amazon Music is because of its Hi-Res audio that streams his songs to the fullest, something he emphasizes on platforms. The musician's website said that eight countries are available to subscribe to the four months of free subscription to Amazon.

Users only need to click the link and continue to sign-up.

US - amazon.com/neilyoung

Canada - amazon.ca/neilyoung

Australia - amazon.com.au/neilyoung

United Kingdom - amazon.co.uk/neilyoung

Germany - amazon.de/neilyoung

France - amazon.fr/neilyoung

Italy - amazon.it/neilyoung

Spain - amazon.es/neilyoung

Neil Young and the Spotify Fiasco

Spotify did not comment regarding Neil Young's records and music on the singer's pullout from the platform after the musician's ultimatum against the streaming company. Since then, Young has focused his music on other platforms that offer almost the same features like Spotify, particularly those focusing on subscription.

Before this walkout from Spotify, Young had already excused himself from the online streaming platform back in 2015, and his exit also made a statement online. The musician believes that online streaming destroys the quality of the music, and its recording. The personality would rather avoid "online radio" rather than have his song's quality see a dramatic decline.

It may seem apparent that Young has troubles with the likes of Spotify and other streaming platforms, but that is different from the current issue now. The musician's boycott is a statement against the platform for its alleged promotion of COVID-19 misinformation and the artists behind it that promote its proliferation online.

