After handling allegations of Joe Rogan's misinformation when it comes to COVID-19, Spotify announced it would be taking measures to "point to its users to accurate information about the pandemic."

Specifically, the company is simply adding a "content advisory" to certain topics that include COVID-19.

Spotify Announces Their Plan to Stop COVID-19 Misinformation

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced in a blog post that the company has not "been transparent enough" when it came to its content policy. However, a report by by Engadget says Ek "stopped short of detailing any specific action against Rogan."

According to the blog post, the Spotify CEO noted that they have heard the criticism and that the company will act accordingly by implementing changes that can help counter misinformation on their platofmr.

One of the ways Spotify will be doing this, accounrding to Ek, is through the addition of a "content advisory" to COVID-19 discussions on any podcast episodes.

Advisory Links to BBC, Foreign Policy, and ABC News

The advisory works by directing listeners to the company's official COVID-19 Hub. The page would also link to podcasts from Foreign Policy, BBC, and ABC News, according to the CEO.

k has also said that, to the best of the company's knowledge, this kind of advistory is the "first of its kind by a major podcast platform." Spotify's content guidelines will also be shared publicly, which is promised by the company.

However, it should also be noted that Twitter and Facebook have already employed measures very similar to that of Spotify's.

Company Plans to Link Towards Main Website

As of press time, the guidelines can be found on the company's official Newsroom website. The company has likewised promise to translate them into different languages and make the guidelines available on the official main website.

The company also announced it is also introducing ways that can highlight content guidelines in the platforms different tools so that podcast producers and creators can easily see them. Spotify is said to be planning to start testing them out.

The Spotify CEO has acknowledged that the platform plays an imporant role when it comes to balancing the safety of their users and supporting creator expression.

Spotify Does Not Want to Become a 'Content Sensor'

Ek detailed that within the role, it is also as important for the platform to not take a position of becoming a "content censor." The CEO has also said that, despite this, Spotify also needs to make sure that rules followed and violators should deal with consequences.

This particular action comes after Joni Mitchell and Niel Young pulled their music from the streaming platform in order to protest how the alleged misinformation and Joe Rogan's podcast were handled. In addition, no further new Spotify-exclusive episodes of Brené Brown, an author, will be released until further notice.

Spotify Said They Removed 20,000 COVID-Related Episodes

The company claims to have taken down around 20,000 COVID-related podcast episodes. It has been Spotify's defense after Young pulled his first catalog from the streaming platform. The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, however, appears to have not been removed by Spotify.

An article by The Verge also published the company's COVID-19 content guidelines. An internal memo also shows that Spotify has deemed that Joe Rogan's content did not meet the requirements that would result to its removal from the platform.

