NES "Legend of Zelda" fan recreated the original map of the classical gaming title on Nintendo into Lego blocks.

NES 'Legend of Zelda' Fan Recreates Map

As per a news story by Kotaku, a "Zelda" fan decided to use a whopping 25,000 Lego blocks in order to recreate the original map from the Nintendo Entertainment System "Legend of Zelda."

It took the "Zelda" fan months to build the maps using thousands of Lego bricks. Not to mention that he created a "complicated" project alone.

The man behind the massive 3D recreation of the "Hyrule Map" is Ian Roosma, who shared his project on his YouTube account.

Roosma spoke with Kotaku, wherein he narrated that one of the first games that he has ever played in the "Legend of Zelda" on the NES.

As such, he decided to recreate the game that he had fond memories of using Lego bricks.

He further shared that he stumbled upon the idea of building the original "Zelda" map into Lego bricks when he was thinking of filling a blank white wall on his house.

Roosma said that back then he "was looking for something that had the personal meaning" to him. However, on top of that, he also wanted something that is "complicated" as well to complete.

Not long enough, the "Zelda" fan went on to begin recreating its original map from scratch using a bulk of Lego bricks.

"Legend of Zelda" Map Recreation

The ambitious project of Roosma required him to use a website for Lego sellers that goes by the name "Bricklink" to look for the various bricks that he will need to recreate the NES game.

To be more exact, the "Zelda" fan has to source thousands of Lego blocks, including 1,400 green cones, 1,400 green cylinders. On top of that, he also used 2,800 brown round 1x1 bricks and 2,8000 green round 1x1 bricks for both the trees.

Kotaku noted that the "Zelda" map Lego project took four months before it was completed and uploaded on YouTube.

The Lego version of the "Zelda" map now stands 30 inches tall and 86 inches wide, which hangs on the wall of the fan's home.

Lego and NES "Zelda"

Previously, Lego officially dismissed the "Zelda" brick set in Oct. 2021, along with other popular gaming titles such as Nintendo's "Animal Crossing New Horizons," according to a report by VG427.

The "Zelda" Lego set is supposed to recreate the Hyrule Castle into an official brick set, which was one of the submissions for Lego Ideas.

However, it was rejected. So, now we are left with the manual recreation of the "Zelda" map.

