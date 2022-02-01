Virsys12, a leading Salesforce solution integrator in healthcare consulting and AppExchange ISV, has promoted Seth Hobgood to chief technology officer and Justin Poggioli to chief services officer. The company also announced that Michael Gardner has joined as chief strategy officer.

READ ALSO: Virsys12 Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming the Business of Healthcare with Technology

Gardner brings 28 years of healthcare experience to Virsys12. Combining his experience across payers, large health systems, clinically integrated networks, and accountable care organizations within the healthcare industry with his creativity and problem-solving ability, Gardner will provide industry leadership and knowledge for Virsys12's growth and market expansions, including strategic partnerships and customer relations.

"Michael's deep experience in the industry with contract negotiation, credentialing, sales, market development, business and internal operations with both payers and providers gives him a unique perspective into the problems we solve for our customers," said Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder. "He is a leading, national-level subject matter expert on the management of healthcare and value-based care initiatives. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and have his industry knowledge influence our products and services strategy."

In his role as a chief technology officer, Seth Hobgood, a veteran in healthcare technology and integration, will lead the development of the V12 product suite (V12 Network and V12 IPD [Intelligent Provider Directory]), which are Virsys12's leading Salesforce healthcare solutions for creating and maintaining an accurate healthcare provider directory, managing provider on-boarding and contracting with providers.

With almost 20 years of experience, Hobgood began his work with Virsys12 in 2020 as vice president of product and integration architecture. Prior to joining Virsys12, he was CEO of Interoptex, an innovative healthcare interoperability solutions company. Before founding Interoptex, Hobgood was CTO of ReDoc®, software used by the rehabilitation therapy industry, where he led the technology team through an acquisition by Net Health, and then stayed on as head of product integration and development for Net Health through the completion of the acquisition.

In his role as chief services officer, Justin Poggioli is responsible for driving services delivery and achieving strategic alignment between Virsys12 and organizations that seek to use Salesforce to improve operational efficiencies. He works with healthcare organizations that understand the importance of reducing friction between patients, providers and payers. He shares his passion for improving those experiences through the effective use of software, team building and communication.

Poggioli has more than 20 years of experience driving the adoption of new technology implementations and automating critical business functions. He has improved the customer experience and operations for companies across several industries, including healthcare, insurance, financial services, travel, distribution, and energy and utilities.

"It is an exciting time for Virsys12. In 2021, we experienced triple-digit growth, and we are continuing to expand our footprint and partner with payers and health systems to provide a better provider and patient experience in the business of healthcare," said Hawes. "Justin and Seth have been integral to this success. Their leadership, knowledge of the industry and passion for providing solutions for optimal ROI have allowed them to rise quickly within the company and take on key leadership roles that will support our growth in 2022."

RELATED ARTICLE: Virsys12 Announces Updates to V12 Network and V12 IPD on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.