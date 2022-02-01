Custom PCs, while a dime a dozen, offer incredible insight into the designer's vast interests and highlight the endless possibilities rigs can be molded into. Some of the craziest builds come from the most insane places, like hell itself, where the 1993 classic Doom takes place. In that game, players may remember the BFG, not the Disney movie.

The so-called "Big F*ing Gun," or BFG 9000, no sooner became a hallmark weapon in video gaming ever since its debut. Now, thanks to Mark Celica, it finds new life in the form of an insane custom PC build featuring a beefy RTX 3080, turret stand, light effects, and some interesting internals. It may not be capable of sending a room full of demons to their demise, but it can rip Doom Eternal at blazing speeds.

Celica's rig was shown in all of its glory amid GeForce's ongoing YouTube series titled GeForce Garage, wherein submitted custom PC builds featuring RTX graphics cards are displayed alongside their creator. In this episode, Celica goes over how the rig itself took shape. The original BFG 9000 stayed relatively the same over time, evolving design-wise only in Doom 3, the Doom film, and 2016's Doom Eternal.

The BFG PC rig itself, which has now been coined the "Big F*ing Gaming PC," looks somewhat similar to the Doom Eternal version, only slightly different in its "rich and curvy sci-fi style," so says Celica. It features an i7 10700K CPU from Intel, ASRock Z490 motherboard, 16GB of RAM via Zadak, a Cooler Master 1000W PSU and AIO Cooler, as well as the titular RTX 3080 GPU, arguably among the most powerful graphics processors on the market.

Nvidia's GPU was stashed fittingly at the muzzle of the canon, and its fans were left with an open compartment to allow the necessary breathing room for the PC and give the custom rig a suitable sense of charging alongside the set of internal lights. The BFG 1000 PC likewise sits on a rounded turret stand that gives it this automated aesthetic, as if it will suddenly target an onlooker at a moment's notice.

Celica of Mark Fabrication has been making custom builds for quite some time. He showcases alongside the Doom BFG lookalike with various mockups he's made in the Cooler Master Case Modding scene, in which he came in second place amid the 2018 World Series.

The BFG has not only appeared in every Doom title but has also been featured in Quake and Quake 2 and even Rage and its sequel. As a staple in the pantheon of gaming arsenals, it's a fitting design inspiration for a powerful PC like Celica's iteration, and its creator thinks similarly: "Overall, I think it's quite memorable. That's why I decided to make this weapon for this mod."

It's unclear how long exactly it took Celica to build this PC, in addition to if it will ever reach the market for those interested in purchasing it. But the BFG 1000 gaming rig is certainly a testament to the prowess behind custom PC design and the remarkable concepts these engineers can devise solely on their own.

