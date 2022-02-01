Ear ringing problem called tinnitus is annoying, especially if you hear ringing sounds too loud. What makes this hearing issue more irritating is you are the only one who can listen to them.

This means that no external sound is involved. Some shared that their tinnitus will not let them sleep if the ringing sounds are too loud.

"A lot of people perceive it at ear level. They'll say 'my ears are ringing.' But when you try to measure it in a person's ear, there is no signal," said a respected audiologist, Julie Prutsman, who is also the founder of the Sound Relief Hearing Center.

She described the ear ringing problem as a "phantom sound" created by a person's brain. Now, here are some of the things you can do to prevent it.

Treating Ear Ringing Problem With Apps, Gadgets

According to The Wired's latest report, there are various apps that you can rely on to treat or cope with your tinnitus. However, you need to make sure that they are FDA-approved or have clinical white papers proving that they are efficient.

One of the most recommended applications for tinnitus is the Resound Relief app. This allows you to layer different sounds, creating the so-called soundscapes.

Aside from this, you can also use the Neosensory Duo, which is a wearable wrist gadget that can create vibrations. On the other hand, Lenire is also a great device for the annoying ear ringing problem since it combines sound stimulation and mild electrical pulses.

If you want to know more details about these apps and gadgets for tinnitus treatment, you can visit this link.

Tinnitus' Symptoms

Mayo Clinic provided some of the signs or symptoms that lead to tinnitus. These include the following:

Buzzing

Clicking

Roaring

Humming

Hissing

If you haven't experienced one of these yet, then the best thing you can do is prevent the ear ringing problem from happening. As of the moment, medical experts suggested avoiding listening to too much loud music.

