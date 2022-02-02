Some EV owners still experience the alarming Tesla Phantom Braking issue. Because of this, NHTSA announced that it received more than 100 complaints about car problems for the past three months.

This is not the first time that some electric models offered by the giant automaker suffered from problems involving car brakes. However, Elon Musk did not specify the actual problems with the company's Full Self-Driving feature.

"Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," said the billionaire in his tweet in October 2021.

Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Tesla Phantom Braking Issue

According to The Verge's latest report, the total number of complaints the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received spiked by 107 from November 2021 to Jan. 2022.

This is quite high compared to the preceding 22 months, with 34 recorded complaints. In one of the cases, a Tesla owner explained that when he was using the adaptive cruise control with autopilot steering, he experienced the phantom braking issue.

He added that his EV suddenly brakes all by itself, even when there are no obstacles around. Another one also shared his own Tesla Phantom Braking issue experience.

The owner said that when he updated the car's Autopilot and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, the braking problem suddenly appeared.

Because of this, the Tesla consumer was forced to use manual mode to not get into an accident. If you want to see the statements of other Tesla complainers, you can click this link.

Other Tesla FSD Issues

CNN Business Edition reported that the Full Self-Driving feature's issues not only revolve around its reliability and price.

Experts said that this autopilot function also has some design flaws. One of these involves the "Rolling Stop" feature of Tesla FSD. Because of this, more than 50,000 electric cars were recalled by the company.

In other news, the giant EV maker released Tesla Karaoke Mic in China. Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that the Associated Press publishes fake news about Tesla.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant EV makers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

