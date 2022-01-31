Tesla's karaoke mic is reportedly one of the hottest pieces of tech in China right now, with the microphone being sold out almost anywhere in the country.

Released last week, the aptly named TeslaMic costs 1,199 CNY (roughly $188.48 US at the time of this writing). According to The Verge, the microphone was sold out within an hour, with the listing on the Chinese site "not loading" anymore.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Tesla's karaoke mic is so coveted, even scalpers are already selling them for exorbitant prices. Here's an example of a scalped TeslaMic, which is being sold for an insane 3,300 CNY (around $518.79 US):

The microphone, which comes as a set, is only available in China at the time of this writing. It was designed by the EV maker to work out of the box with a karaoke system called Leishi KTV, writes Electrek.

Tesla notably launched its in-car feature called "Caraoke" back in 2019, which played a limited list of songs on the in-car computer. It is also usable outside of the car, as well as while driving.

This news comes after the massively popular EV maker's recent drive to portray itself as a lifestyle brand, as per the original Verge report. They have already launched several products which aren't really connected to electric vehicles at all, like a $250 bottle of "Tesla Tequila" that started as a joke by Elon Musk.

However, the TeslaMic actually makes a lot more sense than you realize. Karaoke is a very popular pastime in a lot of Asian countries. In China, specifically, it was reported that there are over 50,000 karaoke venues, which basically gave Tesla an olive branch to grab onto.

Here is a video of the Tesla karaoke mic system at work, where it is shown automatically pairing with the EV maker's infotainment system:

Tesla's Karaoke Mic: Another Distracted Driving Problem?

Tesla and distracted driving are two terms that have more often than not come together in recent times. And it seems like the TeslaMic (which as previously mentioned can be used while driving) is just another potential problem.

The electric vehicle maker's forays into in-car entertainment have been under a lot of scrutiny, and rightfully so. One perfect example is their choice to allow Tesla owners to play video games while driving, called the Passenger Play feature. Some drivers were so excited about the feature, they were even posting their gameplay videos on YouTube last year.

Due to the risks that such a feature poses, the EV manufacturer was essentially forced to make changes on it. This came via a software update which is designed to completely disable the feature while driving, which got Tesla and Elon Musk in trouble with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), writes the BBC.

If you're a Tesla EV owner in China, maybe do not try to sing and drive.

