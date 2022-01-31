Elon Musk does not trust the Associated Press and its journalists after a recent incident with a fan that got into a public conversation with one of its writers. The tech CEO and billionaire say that the Associated Press writes "bogus" Tesla articles and pieces about him, Musk says whose credibility will suffer soon for the way they create stories.

The Tesla CEO spoke about the Associated Press earlier today, and he said that the agency writes "bogus" articles about him and his EV manufacturing company, Tesla. The tech CEO labeled the news agency as not trustworthy to his experience, especially as he experiences inaccurate write-ups.

There have been no responses from the Associated Press and the writer in question, especially as this got the attention of the CEO via a Twitter convo to which he joined. Nevertheless, Musk is famous for consuming unorthodox sources and satirical media to which he reacts via the Twitter platform, being an influence for his fans and followers.

They’ve been writing bogus articles about Tesla (and me) for years. In the end, it is their own credibility that suffers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2022

Tesla Fan Gets Public Conversation with AP Writer

A Tesla Driver and Twitter blogger named "Gail Alfar" reported that an AP writer engaged in conversations with him, bringing in public for the world to see. The incident caught the attention of the Tesla CEO, who reacted to the said occurrence earlier that expressed his dismay over what happened between the fan and the writer.

The AP Writer in the said conversation wanted the conversation to be private via email, while Alfar wanted to make the talk seen by the public via Twitter.

Elon Musk, Tesla, and the Media

Elon Musk is a comedic man who resorts to memes online, being one that replies to memes and creates them that get uploaded on his official Twitter page. It is widely known that Musk makes these memes or reposts them in a few cases, with most focusing on his current issues or topics that relate to society or a specific person.

Musk is also known to manage his Twitter account, and it doubles as the public relations (PR) or marketing agency of the many companies he has and owns. The Tesla CEO and founder widely made it known that he has no intentions of hiring a PR or marketing team, focusing on the job himself, and saving money on advertisements.

The tech CEO mostly chooses the media that he trusts and has opinions over them like any other man, selecting the only platform that he relies upon and will gather his sources. However, Musk has a contradicting fact because he also trusts Wikipedia, and it is public knowledge that the CEO promotes its use.

Despite trusting Wikipedia, he believes that the Associated Press is bogus for writing articles about him and Tesla.

