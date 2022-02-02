The internet will be around for a long time, and the best way to keep up is to produce digital content with elements from the best royalty free music sites. Whether for professional or personal purposes, royalty free music download sites offer the best music lineup to complement your needs.

But in a den of royalty free music sites, which is the best choice for you?

Is There a Safe Site To Download Free Music?

Before anything else, you need to make sure you're taking the safe route when downloading from the best royalty free music sites. Sure, the internet is somewhat free, but the content? Not so much.

That being said, there's not a safe site that lets you download free music for your disposal. Although there are free sites to download free music, they are either illegal or unsafe -- there's no in-between.

Some of the safest royalty free music archives are AudioJungle, Soundstripe, Bensound, Epidemic Sound, and Stockmusic.net.

But take note that these royalty free music download sites are not free but not expensive either. Nonetheless, this is the safest way to download music legally, and all it takes is a few dollars. You could get any piece of your choice for any project you're working on for reasonable pricing.

What Is the Best Royalty Free Music Site?

Now that you are legally aligned with the music industry, next is to introduce you to the best royalty free music sites. This way, you will never lose another minute looking for the perfect music for your projects.

As your tech friend, we scouted and listed the top 5 best royalty free music sites just for you!

#1 Stockmusic.net

Stockmusic.net is the first and best royalty free music site available on the internet that has been licensing millions of music tracks since 2002. Trusted globally by film, TV, radio producers, and social marketing companies, stockmusic.net continues to stand the test of time.

To give you a pool of choices, stockmusic.net updates its library weekly with new music that is hand-picked and curated to ensure that only the best music is available.

With a continuously growing library of over 90,000 audio tracks and sound effects, stockmusic.net places a strong focus on music quality so you won't have to waste time and energy searching for the perfect piece.

Having stockmusic.net puts the entire library at your fingertips and, at low cost, allows you to use, distribute, and reach an unlimited audience. Ultimately, stockmusic.net's mission is simple: for you to tell a better story with emotion through music.

Features

Royalty free music library. Stockmusic.net offers an extensive set of stock music with the option to search through music filters like genre, length, vocal, and more. The music library comprises music, SFX, and collections of soundtracks organized as themes.

Subscription plans. For as low as $199.99 a year, you get unlimited access to the entire library of royalty free music and sound effects.

Individual purchases. If a subscription is not your thing, you can still purchase individual music for $39.95 a track or $2.95 per sound effect and have a lifetime of usage rights with unlimited distribution.

Licensing with unlimited usage. The most permissive usage license in the industry, with no limitations on usage, distribution, or audience. It's genuinely buy-once-use-forever and everywhere.

The Max Edge Library. When you buy royalty free music frequently and need direct access to the entire stockmusic.net library on a USB drive, you can get the Max Edge Hard Drive delivered to your door. The drive contains over 7,500 music files, and thousands of sound effects.

What makes stockmusic.net the best royalty free music site is that all downloadable tracks are cleared for monetization. Therefore, you are free to do anything with your music as you please. This also means there will be no copyright claims and it includes transferable licensing.

Stockmusic.net is run by industry veterans with over 20 years of experience. Level up your digital projects now with stockmusic.net and get the best music of your choice at the most reasonable pricing.

#2 AudioJungle

AudioJungle was created in 2008, a part of Envato Market, and offers royalty free music and sound effects. This royalty free music archive also provides sound effects such as industrial sounds, industrial interfaces, and domestic sounds.

The wide range of resources AudioJungle provides is what makes it one of the best go-to platforms if you're on the lookout for the best royalty free music sites. More than that, you can also earn with AudioJungle.

Besides offering stock footage, SFX, photography, and 3D assets, you can also commission original music through the Envato marketplace.

More than 1.3 million tracks and sound effects are available to choose from, as well as filters for genre, mood, BPM, price, and tempo. Then, a weekly roundup lets you know which files are the most popular and which are featured.

AudioJungle is also ideal for podcast creators as the website provides a search engine that allows them to find music for podcasts by using "podcasts" as a search term. Songs are only a few dollars each on average.

Features & Benefits

Easy to navigate with a simple interface

Extensive music library

Also offers other stock media content

More options for filters and the likes

Safe and royalty free music download site

#3 Soundstripe

There are two ways to know which is the best royalty free music site for you. One is if you're an avid music lover who takes note of intricate specifications for your music, or if you love making videos in general.

Regardless of your answer, only a few options are lined up for you, and Soundstripe is one of these options.

Soundstripe's library of royalty free music is populated with great original tracks from 80 artists. You can search through the music library just like you would with Spotify and filter it by genre, mood, and artist.

Together with providing royalty free music, Soundstripe also makes it easy for video makers to avoid copyright infringement since the licensing is quite straightforward.

With Soundstripe, you can access more than 4,000 songs in about 40 different genres, plus 200 new songs every week, and more than 40,000 sound effects. The platform also offers curated playlists of the best songs.

The songs range from 30 seconds up to 8 minutes in length. At the same time, you can also filter search results.

Features & Benefits

Simple interface

Extensive music library

More ways to search up music

Curates the best songs suitable just for you

#4 Bensound

There are fewer tracks on Bensound than any other site, but it offers 300 unique, high-quality tracks worth listening to. Bensound focuses on Rock, Classical, Jazz, Pop, Cinematic, and Corporate sounds, but it will appeal to nearly everyone.

In other words, despite having fewer tracks, some are more interesting than what you can find from other royalty free music download sites.

You can use Bensound's stock music for various projects, such as slideshows, background music for your videos, advertisements, and more. What's particularly striking about their music collection is that it is neatly organized into categories.

Another thing you can do is use tracks royalty free in any type of project just by crediting Bensound. In addition, you may upgrade your license for a small fee to ensure that you can utilize these tracks in a wider variety of production styles without being required to credit Bensound.

Moreover, there are two options for licensing music if you do not wish to credit Bensound on your projects. First, you can either pay an annual subscription or license each track individually.

Features & Benefits

Only has a few stock music but in good quality

Simple and intuitive interface

Music library is neatly tucked into categories

Royalty free stock music is up for use as long as cited

#5 Epidemic Sound

There has been much debate on the best royalty free music site on the market, and Epidemic Sound is among the top contenders. Since its foundation almost a decade ago, Epidemic Sound has been a royalty free music download site for creators of all kinds.

The music segments on Epidemic Sound are divided into genres, moods, featured songs, and albums, making it easy to find music that fits your taste. This royalty free music download site can even detect tracks similar to what you are looking for.

Plus, with more than 30,000 tracks and 60,000 sound effects, you'll be able to find the music you need. The music library also grows every week, so you always have something new to look out for.

With Epidemic Sound, you can download tracks the usual way or through STEM, which lets you download tracks by removing vocals, bass, or other instruments.

Once you've downloaded your music, you are free to use it on your YouTube videos. As long as you're a monthly subscriber of Epidemic Sound when you upload your video, you are not subjected to copyright strikes.

Features & Benefits

Substantial stock music library

Weekly updates of the music library

Neat categories for your different music choice

Offers different ways to download your tracks

Best Royalty Free Music Sites

Never miss the chance to see a glow-up in your digital projects with the best royalty free music sites like Stockmusic.net, AudioJungle, Soundstripe, Bensound, and Epidemic Sound.

With the best royalty free music download sites for android phones and the likes, you can seamlessly access tracks that will perfectly go well with your videos. More than that, you also get to use it anytime and anywhere.

Visit our top 5 best stock music sites and let the music speak for your projects!

