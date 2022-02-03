Updated Tesla Supercharger Map Now Shows More Stations, Timelines

The updated Tesla Supercharger map shows more upcoming charging stations. Aside from this, the giant automaker also provided more accurate timelines.

Elon Musk's electric car company released the latest Supercharger map version as part of its effort to increase its EV charging stations across the globe.

As of the moment, the top electric car maker is still enhancing its Supercharger network. Recently, the automaker announced that it plans to expand its global fast-charging network.

Specifically, the company wants to triple the Supercharger network's size by 2023. Now, the new map shows when and where the upcoming EV charging stations are being built.

Updated Tesla Supercharger Map

According to Electrek's latest report, Tesla added its planned Supercharger stations on its official map. The new marks also offer the expected finish dates for these new fast EV chargers.

As of the moment, Tesla Supercharger is still growing further. Back in 2020, the giant automaker reached 23,277 Superchargers in more than 2,500 stations.

In 2021, these numbers increased to 31,498 fast-chargers. On the other hand, the Supercharger stations also went from 2,564 to 3,476.

This is a massive year-over-year growth since it is around a 35% increase in charging units and stations.

Updated Tesla Supercharger Map's Details

If you visit the actual Tesla Supercharge map, you will see more gray symbols representing the upcoming Supercharger stations.

Most of the new Supercharger stations are located in the United States. But, there is also a huge build-up in the United Kingdom, especially in Germany.

The majority of the upcoming EV charging units and stations are expected to arrive around the fourth and third quarters of 2022.

If you want to see more details about the upcoming Tesla Supercharger stations and units, all you need to do is zoom the map and click the gray lighting symbols.

For more news updates about the Supercharger network and other Tesla products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

