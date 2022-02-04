Fortnite has been no stranger to some of the most popular characters, which include the likes of Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy characters, and more.

The game is now adding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson into the game and the character has been named "The Foundation."

Fortnite Chapter 3 Brings Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as 'The Foundation'

Fortnite recently tweeted out "Nothing stands in your way. And if it does? Move it! Become The Foundation, now unlocked in the Battle Pass." The tweet comes with a video of a new character called "The Foundation" that looks like WWE's The Rock in a mech suit.

An article by PCGamer shares what players will be getting with the new skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 and how players can get The Foundation. According to the article, players can finally enjoy the skin if they have bought the battle pass for season one of Chapter 3.

The Foundation would not be complete unless a bunch of cosmetic items would be made available along with it as well. In order for players to get these items, they have to complete new quests related to the new character.

Nothing stands in your way. And if it does? Move it!



Become The Foundation, now unlocked in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/Ctrno1bMnk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022

The Foundation Cosmetic Items in Fortnite Chapter 3:

"The Foundation's Fortune emoticon

True Foundation spray

Foundational weapon wrap

Tactical visor toggle emote" (allows players to switch between unmasked and masked modes)

Rocket wing glider

Foundation's Mantle back bling

Plasma Spike Pickaxe/Flame Style Plasma Spike Pickaxe"

How to Get The Foundation Skin:

Getting the complete The Foundation skin and cosmetic items will not be an easy task because players still have to complete a number of quests. PCGamer has provided a list of quests that players have to complete in order to unlock the outfit, items, and more:

"Unlock The Foundation outfit by visiting Mighty Monument, Sanctuary, and a Seven Outpost

Unlock The Foundation's Mantle back bling by sniping an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching

Unlock The Foundation's Plasma Spike Pickaxe by dealing 100 melee damage to opponents

Unlock The Foundation's Fortune emoticon by searching 3 chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern

Unlock the True Foundation spray by using 4 shield potions in a single match

Unlock The Foundation Wrap by hiring a character and travel 1000 meters with them

Finishing all the above quests unlocks page 2, seen below.

Unlock the Tactical Visor Goggle Emote and Unmasked Foundation outfit by assisting in eliminating Gunnar, the IO officer NPC

Unlock the Combat Elite Foundation visor by dealing 500 headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons

Unlocks the Tactical Foundation visor by dealing 1000 damage to opponents from above with a shotgun or SMG

Unlocks the Rocket Wing Glider by landing at a Seven outpost, then finish top 10

Completing all Foundation quests unlocks the Combat Style of Foundation's outfit and back bling, the Flame Style for the Plasma Pickaxe, and the Ultimate Foundation visor."

