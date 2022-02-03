"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" game's release date is reportedly delayed to a much later date than its supposed launch this 2022.

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Release Date Delay

As per a report by Bloomberg, the release of Rocksteady's "Suicide Squad" has been pushed much further to 2023, at least according to those who are familiar with the matter.

That said, it turns out that Warner Media silently pushed the release of its upcoming video gaming title based on its comic book.

It is worth noting, though, that Warner Media was also forced to delay some of its massive game releases from 2021 to this year due to the raging limitation brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes games based on its sought-after franchises, such as "Batman," "Harry Potter," and the Lego version of Star Wars.

On top of these games, Rocksteady's "Suicide Squad" game, which fights against the brainwashed member of the Justice League, was also supposed to see the light of day this year.

But even before the other delayed games have been released, Bloomberg's report is now saying that the release of the "Suicide Squad" has to wait for another year, which is still far away from now.

On top of that, speculations that the upcoming game of "Suicide Squad" is not part of Warner Media's lineup for 2022 have begun after its CEO, Jason Kilar, tweeted the scheduled games for this year.

The tweet includes logos of its highly sought-after franchises, such as "Batman, and "Harry Potter," which were both delayed from their supposed debut in 2021. However, it is worth pointing out that the Twitter post of the Warner Media CEO did not include the logo of "Suicide Squad."

Warner has yet to issue any statement regarding the reported year-long delay of its "Suicide Squad" game, nor has it been confirmed.

Read Also: Suicide Prevention Hotline's New Number '988' to Include Texts, Calls Features-What to Expect

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'

According to a report by Kotaku, the upcoming video game of "Suicide Squad" follows the route of other Rocksteady games, namely, the Batman Arkham, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy, by basing it on the comics.

That said, John Cena, who starred Peacemaker on the "The Suicide Squad" film by director James Gunn, as well as Margot Robbie, who portrayed Harley Quinn, will not join the upcoming gaming title of DC Comics.

It is worth noting that the "Kill the Justice League" game was first announced in 2020.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Will Move to Unreal Engine 5 | Superman & 'Suicide Squad' Skins Rumored To Drop Soon

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.