Customers are the heart of businesses, and the best way to set forth unrivaled customer support is using conversational AI. After all, customers communicating with customer support seek genuine concern regarding handling issues and other irregularities. By conversation automation, this is entirely possible.

As an enterprise, you continuously struggle to respond to your customers correctly. Sometimes it may even cost a lot to do so. But there's a shortcut to that -- a conversational AI chatbot.

What Is Conversational AI and How Does It Work?

As the name suggests, conversational AI classifies as artificial intelligence that automatically generates conversational exchange between customers and computers.

In other words, conversational AI allows people and computers to have a real-time conversation similar to that of humans.

So how does it work?

For starters, the concept of conversational AI covers a variety of technologies -- not just one. This includes machine and deep learning, natural language processing or NLP, and contextual awareness.

Thanks to these technologies, conversational AI won't need scripts, unlike traditional chatbots. No scripts means conversational automation and personalized resolutions for customer services.

Also, chatbots and conversational AI chatbots are not entirely similar. This is because there are chatbots that don't use conversational automation. Hence, it would only generate generic responses derived from scripts.

What Is the Best Conversational AI?

As artificial intelligence goes off the charts, so do conversational AI companies. There are conversational AI platforms that are widely accessible for professional and personal use as we speak.

Truly, conversational AI is breaking new ground in the industry of customer service. But not all businesses might have the same sentiment when it comes to conversational automation platforms.

That being said, we recommend these top 5 best conversational AI chatbots for all purposes.

#1 IBM Watson Assistant

IBM Watson Assistant is AI-driven conversational automation that provides access to fast, accurate, and consistent responses across multiple platforms, applications, devices, and channels.

With Watson Assistant, artificial intelligence and natural language processing are used to improve the ability to solve problems your customers come across with. Doing so eliminates the frustration that comes with long wait time, intricate searches, and unreliable chatbots.

When a misunderstanding occurs, traditional chatbots frustrate customers. But IBM's conversational AI is different and is more than a chatbot. It knows when to ask for clarification, search through a knowledge base, and refer users to a human agent for further clarification and support.

There are currently 13 languages supported by this conversation AI, and it can be used in either a cloud-based or on-premise environment.

Features & Benefits

13 languages

Lets you build your chatbot

Easy to set up and use

No programming needed

#2 TARS

TARS is a conversational AI trusted by 500+ global brands, including Vodafone, American Express, and more. This conversational AI chatbot provides the marketing and customer support teams the capacity to optimize conversion funnels.

Additionally, TARS makes the best customer service happen by conversational automation to recalibrate customer experience through chatbots powered by artificial intelligence.

Moreover, TARS boasts a Conversational Landing Page, so visitors receive a more human-like greeting from an automated chatbot. Customers will also receive only the relevant information about your products/services and are asked for their contact information for a more tailored experience.

This approach shaped by TARS helps eliminate the overwhelming amount of information on static landing pages. Plus, it urges customers to richly focus on speaking to the chatbot only, increasing the chances that they'll want to provide their information and convert it to leads.

You can build automated chatbots with TARS in over 100 languages and browse over 950+ chatbot templates across industries and use cases, making it one of the biggest chatbot templates in the industry.

Features & Benefits

Intuitive platforms for SMB businesses

Easy to use with no experience required

Has a responsive support team for your questions

Great for marketers wanting to build conversational platforms

#3 e-bot7

e-Bot7 is a conversational AI for customer service that integrates artificial intelligence throughout different channels to improve customer service efficiency. With conversational AI, employees can automate answers and processes, thereby drastically reducing costs and increasing revenue for businesses.

One outstanding feature for e-bot7 is its hybrid agent AI solution that companies of all sizes can benefit from. With this solution, you can increase productivity by up to 80% while simultaneously increasing Net Promoter Scores by more than 32%.

e-bot7 took home over 20 awards for its conversational automation that provides support for businesses. It also frontlines several features to make things easier, such as plug-and- play with no software development needed, easy setup process, omnichannel supporting Facebook, WhatsApp, Webchat, and more.

More than that, this conversational AI platform has a contextual dialogue editor so you can customize your service funnel, as well as features for teams to onboard their colleagues and collaborate.

Furthermore, although e-bot7 has received recognition on a global scale, the conversational AI company remains improving its services to fit your business needs.

Features & Benefits

Compatible with businesses of all sizes

Offers hybrid agent solution

Easy to use and setup

Supports different platforms for integrations

Great for teamwork operations

#4 ChatBot

ChatBot is an all-in-one chatbot solution that allows you to build, deploy, and maintain your bots across multiple channels. Although not all chatbots use artificial intelligence for conversational automation, this one is different.

Surely, you can use ChatBot right out of the box. But its artificial intelligence algorithms help you improve responses over time. Plus, with the help of AI, you can create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and start automating key tasks. You can simply drag and drop elements into any template to customize them according to your needs.

Moreover, you can build stronger relationships with your customers by designing smooth conversational experiences. ChatBot lets you dispatch dynamic responses to entice customers to chat and interact well with your chatbot.

You also have the choice to combine text, images, buttons, and quick responses to showcase your brand or products and services.

Most importantly, ChatBot works with multiple platforms and channels via one-click integrations, including Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more. By integrating via API, webhooks, and Zapier, chatbots can be integrated into just about anything.

Features & Benefits

Offers flexible workflow builder

Lets you customize from scratch

Extensive API integration

Creates analytics so you can gain insights

Easy to use and suitable for small businesses

#5 Cognigy

Cognigy first made its services known in 2016 and since then has bloomed to become a global leader in customer service automation through omnichannel and AI-powered chatbots. Cognigy's worldwide client portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Daimler, and Lufthansa.

Not just that. During its time in the industry, Cognigy has bagged achievements and awards for understanding user intents by enabling natural dialogues in over 100 languages and counting.

Moreover, its low-code platform, which operates as SaaS and on-premise system, is easily scalable and pluggable. It enables anyone, even those without technical expertise, to program voice and chatbots and automate business processes.

Cognigy.AI, a conversational AI platform, powers its intelligent voice service and chatbots. Through Cognigy.AI, Cognigy created a platform that allows businesses to build intelligent voice and chatbots via natural language to automate customer and employee service.

Businesses benefit from this conversational automation platform by reducing operational costs, improving service quality, and supporting their teams at every level.

Features

Cognigy.AI. Through cognitive bots, the leading enterprise conversational automation platform enables the creation of advanced, integrated solutions for conversational automation.

Voice Getaway. AI-powered Voice Gateway for the deployment of virtual voice agents to automate phone conversations.

Cognigy Insights. Data-driven insights from conversational AI analytics enable enterprises to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Graphical Conversation Editor. Using the graphical conversation editor, you can manage all the conversational flows of your text and voice bots in a single place.

Natural Language Understanding. Using patent-pending innovations and deep-learning algorithms, NLU understands what users are saying in over 100 languages, including English, German, Spanish, Japanese, and more.

Plug & Play Extensions. Through the intuitive plug & play UI, business professionals can integrate third-party solutions in the same manner as native Cognigy.AI capabilities.

Open-Source Integrations. Connecting to any third-party system is easy with Cognigy's powerful integration framework, whether it's out-of-the-box or customized.

A great part about Cognigy is that you can easily switch your customers to a human agent and at the same time continue supporting them with artificial intelligence to resolve the issue. Therefore, it gives you the chance to fully integrate conversational automation in your workforce for better customer service.

Pros

The Cognigy.AI platform offers flexible deployment options and strong integration capabilities with a robust, low-code/no-code platform, making it easier for both users with a little-to-no technical background and AI experts to program voice and chatbots independently. This agility supports evolving enterprise demands for a wide range of industries. It also makes it easier to deploy conversational AI effectively into complex legacy architectures.

Cognigy.AI offers broad capabilities across a range of application use cases, including travel & hospitality, e-commerce, and insurance, making it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to expand conversational AI across more areas within their business. It also opens new customer service opportunities for businesses beginning their digital transformation.

Modularity and extensibility have made the Cognigy.AI architecture the platform of choice for many customers across multiple industries. Cognigy customers across the board frequently praise the ease of use they experience with the Coginigy.AI platform when integrating the platform with both third-party components and back-end services.

Cons

Expensive pricing models for SMB or small and midsize businesses, but countless features offered by the conversational AI platforms make up for it in the long run

Overall, although already a global leader, Cognigy remains to stand promising for contact centers with its conversational automation platform that lets you serve customers with ease and efficiency.

Plus, supported by helpful features, you'll get everything you need for a chatbot and more. Artificial intelligence is ringing out its many uses, and Cognigy manages to use it well.

Don't miss the chance to have the best customer service rate with Cognigy. Just sign up for a free trial to know more!

Conversational Platform for Customer Service

Conversational AI is taking a huge leap forward so you can boost the customer service experience. Indeed chatbots are helpful, but customers are looking for authentic concern whenever they encounter issues, and scripted responses would just add insult to injury.

But by conversational automation, you won't have to risk losing one customer at all. With conversational AI chatbots like Cognigy, IBM Watson Assistant, Tars, e-bot7, and ChatBot, your businesses will see a spike in trust and customers.

