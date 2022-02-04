Fleet management entails various services that support your business in achieving fleet efficiency and operating activities successfully. You can also enjoy expert services from fleet management software to save time and money that can be spent on core projects to boost work productivity. Read on to know everything you need about fleet management services.

What Is Fleet Management?

Fleet management refers to the processes followed to maintain a fleet safely, on time, and on budget. These processes can include managing assets, dispatching, routing, acquiring vehicles, and disposal.

In simpler terms, management of vehicles owned, leased, or operated by numerous individuals or firms falls under the umbrella of fleet management.

But by using fleet management software, your company can choose to track every vehicle in a group in the easiest way possible.

How Does a Fleet Management System Work?

As the name suggests, a fleet management system works by overseeing a fleet of vehicles, coordinating deliveries and jobs, and ensuring the drivers' and the vehicles' safety and regulatory compliance.

However, the best fleet management services go beyond the bare minimum and glance at the bigger picture to determine and suggest how to operate fleets efficiently for your business. You can choose from these top 5 best fleet management software companies this 2022.

#1 Onfleet

Onfleet provides last mile delivery management software that simplifies delivery operations for businesses worldwide with millions of deliveries per month.

This San Francisco-based last mile delivery management software company boasts its powerful feature to help businesses streamline delivery operations.

Onfleet's fleet management services include web-based dispatch dashboards, intuitive apps for iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notification features. Plus, APIs allow your businesses to route and dispatch efficiently and collect proof of delivery, including contactless receipts.

You can also access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and the software will provide a significant recommendation to uphold a delightful customer experience.

Companies that use Onfleet typically experience improved efficiency due to services such as "the last mile." This is the final phase in getting a product from a store, warehouse, or distribution hub to a customer.

More than that, companies reduce costs between 30% and 50%, which results in happier customers and dispatchers as well as lower prices.

Main Features

Dispatch Dashboard. Using an intuitive web dashboard, you can combine routing and dispatch operations with route optimization to provide the most efficient routing solutions possible.

Intuitive Mobile Apps. With intuitive native iOS and Android apps and interactive walkthroughs, new drivers can be onboarded quickly. These apps are equipped with real-time info, order details, and navigation, along with proof of delivery, task histories, and driver performance data.

Management. This last mile deliverymanagement software lets you connect with your drivers for updates in a secured chat platform that provides arrival time predictions and proof of delivery so you can stay on top of everything.

Real-time Updates and Feedback. It tracks drivers in real-time and lets your customers know how their deliveries progress. Customers can also communicate anonymously and offer feedback on your delivery services.

Track Performance. It easily tracks success rates, on-time rates, service times, feedback scores, and distance traveled. Tracking also covers segment data by teams, drivers, days, weeks, and even hours. It also exports analytics and raw task data to CSV or connects with Onfleet's API.

Extensive Integration. Onfleet works seamlessly with your existing tools, so you can launch a delivery operation or migrate one easily.

Through Onfleet, you can create exceptional customer experiences with optimized route planning, industry-leading communication tools, and mobile applications designed to support your fleet management needs.

Overall, Onfleet is an effective last-mile solution for small and medium businesses that need to deliver goods and services. In addition, you can offer better customer satisfaction compared to other fleet management software.

Pros

Easiest to use and intuitive

Has superior route optimization

A product-driven company that values efficiency, design, and user experience

Has the top-rated driver apps and reviews in its category, emphasizing usability and delight

Uniquely allows businesses to connect with third-party delivery service providers, via Onfleet Connections, in addition to powering their in-house deliveries

Product-driven approach extends to its infrastructure: there is little or no latency.

As seen in the surge of delivery demand in the spring of 2020, can scale to execute each delivery task with precision

Cons

Entry-level package only allows access to the basics

This is the time to join thousands of businesses around the world to use Onfleet to dispatch millions of packages on time, on quality -- Onfleet.

Just head over here to know which plan will increase your business's efficency.

#2 AUTOsist

AUTOsist provides another fleet management software that's easy to set up and use. Whether you're using a mobile device or a desktop computer, it shouldn't take more than a few minutes for you to get started.

This fleet management software includes a centralized data storage facility, meaning your fleet's information can be readily accessed in one place. Additionally, if you register your vehicles individually, you can easily access their data from the system.

You will be reminded of important tasks such as vehicle maintenance and inspections with the help of AUTOsist's timers and notifications. This feature is particularly helpful if you work with a large fleet of vehicles.

Then, with a few keystrokes, you will be able to access all relevant records and documents about your fleet just seconds later. Plus, you will have a dedicated account manager to deal with any question or issue.

Real-time vehicle tracking is by far the biggest omission among all the valuable features offered by AUTOsist. It's an overlooked advantage not provided by any other fleet management solutions.

Features & Benefits

Easy to use and setup

Simple interface for beginners

Provides real-time tracking and notifications

24/7 customer service to assess your situations

#3 Fleetio

Fleetio generates insightful reports for your fleets and can provide live fleet tracking with third-party assistance, making it one of the best fleet management software options available to companies of all sizes.

With Fleetio, you can manage up to five vehicles at a minimum. But it can automate a variety of complex management activities, such as fuel efficiency, safety reports, and even vehicle diagnostics.

This fleet management software offers a customizable user interface with many widgets of your choice. In return, these widgets enable you to access information quickly. Although the interface is customizable, non-techy individuals may likely see this as complex.

But you have to provide a great deal of information about the vehicle into the calculation, such as its model and identification number, so you can then gain better insight into your fleet management operation.

While it may be challenging to learn how to use a comprehensive package like Fleetio, it is wide-ranging and affordable for those managing smaller assets.

Besides, its cloud-based integration with mobile phones makes it an excellent choice for you if you wish to access your fleet remotely.

Features & Benefits

Tracks history of delivery services

Can schedule maintenance

Offers customizable reporting option

Automatically handles complicated activities

#4 Rhino Fleet Tracking

New in the fleet management business? Rhino fleet tracking got your back.

In addition to operating in all 50 states of the U.S., rhino fleet tracking offers services in many countries throughout the world, including fuel consumption monitoring, lower labor costs, improved safety, and elimination of theft and waste.

With the Rhino Fleet Tracking system, you can consistently monitor fuel economy and speed, track the location of your vehicles, and get a clearer idea of what happens with each of your vehicles.

Rhino also has an application to manage your fleet remotely using a desktop computer and a mobile device with iOS or Android. Furthermore, you can keep records of service stops, landmarks, fuel card usages, and many other things.

Moreover, Rhino offers real-time monitoring of your entire fleet, as well as notifications of issues like hard braking. Installation and training assistance are available to make sure you can optimally utilize the fleet management software.

Overall, Rhino Fleet Tracking is a good choice if you're seeking to track your vehicles during operations via GPS.

Features & Benefits

Intuitive apps to let you run your fleet smoothly

Sends live updates for better fleet management

Tracks your delivery operations through GPS

Provides a dashboard to keep track of your fleet services

#5 Samsara

If you have large businesses with a large fleet of vehicles, Samsara is a fleet management software with features you can adjust to your preferences.

Specific pricing for Samsara isn't published on their website, so you'll have to call them for specific details. This is a good thing because you can also develop a tailored solution for your business needs.

With Samsara, fleets of trucks can take advantage of features dedicated to safety. For example, you can install cameras on each of your cars that record each driver's performance or devise in-cab driver assistance to keep your drivers alert to speeding and stay safe.

Additionally, the reporting dashboard allows you to create safety scorecards to show drivers their performance.

Furthermore, Samsara offers dispatching and GPS tracking, monitoring for safety purposes, customizable dashboards, generating reports, software integration, and more. Plus, you can pick what features you need and ignore what you don't.

Features & Benefits

Real-time GPS and route tracking

Has an open API so you can integrate with other applications

Offers vehicle diagnostics to give room for maintenance

Generates reports and alerts for safety purposes

Mobile app lets you keep track of your fleet management activities

What Are the Benefits of Fleet Management?

Fleet management benefits vehicles and drivers to maximize efficiency, increase productivity, and improve safety. Through this solution, you can focus on other ways to improve your business operations. In return, your business can see a spike in performance and achievements.

However, these benefits are usually achieved through tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel consumption and driver behavior, and managing your fleet the way you envisioned it. Thankfully, our top 5 best fleet management software solves these concerns seamlessly.

