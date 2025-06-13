Nintendo Switch 2 Restock Spotted at Walmart, But There's a Pricey Twist

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units in just four days, beating the sales of the original Switch, PS5, and other consoles. This makes it an easy target for buyers who want to play on a fresh platform.

At this time of writing, Walmart has both the Nintendo Switch 2 console and the Nintendo Switch 2 + "Mario Kart World" Bundle available on its website. But don't get excited just yet because there is a major catch that may make fans feel maddened.

Nintendo Switch 2 Available, But at a Steep Markup

Walmart's current inventory indicates the console and bundle as for sale, but they are not from Walmart itself. Rather, third-party vendors are taking advantage of the increased demand.

According to Mashable, one retailer, trading under the name "GAMES FOR US," has marked up the $449 regular console to a whopping $672, a $223 premium.

The package, which normally sells for $499, now lists for $749, a fat premium indicative of the shortage and extreme hype around the console's launch.

Switch 2 Shortage Generates Hysteria

Topping the commotion is that Walmart says only six bundles are left in stock, and customers can purchase only one unit per order. The console by itself is also low on stock, adding to demand from fans who want to upgrade or get into the new generation of Nintendo Play.

While these overpriced Switch 2s are out of reach for budget-conscious consumers, they are not the worst products you can buy. The eBay listings for Switch 2 pre-orders are even worse.

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 Price Spike?

Switch 2's popularity was not unexpected. Nintendo's new-generation console has been one of the year's most highly anticipated gaming console releases, with enhanced performance, gorgeous graphics, and added gameplay features. That popularity, however, paved the way for resellers to come in and ride the wave, pushing prices to extravagant heights.

This is not a new issue in the world of gaming. From the Xbox Series X to the PS5, scalping consoles has been an unfortunate post-pandemic retail trend, where high demand and low supplies create perfect conditions for inflation.

A Brief Return of the 'Add to Cart' Button

This is the first since June 6, when Target temporarily had the console available online. This is where customers have witnessed a working "Add to Cart" button for the Switch 2. It indicates that additional restocks are possibly on the way, and that big-box retailers may soon resume direct sales at MSRP.

If you're desperate to get your hands on a Switch 2, make sure you're monitoring trusted retailers and turning on stock alerts. But think twice before paying the inflated prices set by third-party sellers. Nintendo is expected to ramp up production, and more units should hit the market at standard pricing soon.

If you're residing in the UK, Very could be your remaining hope as of writing. There were restocks at Best Buy yesterday, but they were sold out in just a few hours.