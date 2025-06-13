Jared Isaacman's Plans for NASA: Massive Projects Supposedly Coming, But All's Gone to Waste

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jared Isaacman is no longer being considered to lead NASA as its next administrator, with the news broken to him via phone calls from members of President Donald Trump's cabinet. The renowned businessman and executive recently went on an interview where he was asked about his supposed plans and projects for NASA, should he have been given the chance to lead it.

As it turns out, Isaacman had many things already in store for the national space agency that could have changed its course.

Jared Isaacman Revealed Potential Plans for NASA

According to a report by ArsTechnica, Jared Isaacman recently went on an interview with them, and here, they discussed the "what ifs" of his supposed NASA Administrator role should this have pushed through. Throughout the interview, it was clear that Isaacman had already planned many things for NASy, including a significant focus on the Artemis mission, which would bring the USA and the first female astronaut back to the Moon for the first time.

Isaacman revealed that he already has a hundred-page document that focuses on modernizing NASA and what he would do to make it more efficient, with a primary focus on bureaucracy. The goal was to reorganize NASA and rebuild the agency by adopting a "mission-first culture" that would prioritize its excursions.

One of his specific goals was to accelerate Artemis II's mission with "strike teams" of engineers to push it toward a potential launch this December, rather than its scheduled April 2026 launch.

All's Gone to Waste for Isaacman, NASA

Moreover, Isaacman had the idea of launching seven-crew missions every four months to manage the budget, changing the current cadence of three-crew missions every eight months. Here, the executive claimed that he was willing to pay for one of the missions to send more people to the space station using the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Another massive revelation from Isaacman is the potential development of nuclear spaceships, should he have led NASA, centering on a more sustainable option for spaceflight and exploring the Solar System.

There are many more plans that Isaacman mentioned in the interview, but those will no longer happen due to the rejection.

Jared Isaacman's Space Milestones

The CEO and founder of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman, made significant waves during the pandemic as he was one of the few who were willing to pay to join the all-civilian mission launched by SpaceX. In 2021, Inspiration4 was launched using the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and onboard were Isaacman and three other civilian crew members who had the privilege of going to space.

In his second outing, Isaacman was already touted as an astronaut due to his previous experience, and he was part of the crew that led the Polaris Dawn mission with SpaceX, marking the 'first-ever commercial spacewalk' in history. The executive-turned-spaceman exited the Crew Dragon for the first time in his life, and here, he was able to get the real cosmic experience of floating in space while orbiting the home planet.

While Isaacman's cosmic missions were not as extensive as those of NASA's trained astronauts, he was still able to experience many feats and missions that make him a historic individual. With this, he was once considered a potential candidate to lead NASA and its future under the Trump administration. While Isaacman looked forward to this, that is no longer happening.