Grand Theft Auto 5 first debuted on September 16, 2013, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 systems. Unsurprisingly, it became an instant success, raking in boatloads of cash and no sooner stealing the live service world via the introduction of GTA Online, successor to the rather limited online portion available on 2008's GTA 4. By 2018, GTA 5 became the most profitable entertainment product of all time, and by November 2021, it had sold a whopping 155 million copies worldwide.

To say Grand Theft Auto is a staple of the video game industry would be an understatement. Besides the highly beloved Red Dead Redemption series, Rockstar's magnum opus catapulted the studio into the mainstream upon the release of GTA 3 all the way back in 2001. Now, the Take-Two Interactive-owned company vies to once again reinvigorate the gaming world with the highly awaited successor, as of now simply titled GTA 6.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

On Friday morning, Feb. 4, Rockstar relayed not only via a Twitter post but also through its online newswire the anticipated announcement that a new mainline GTA series experience is in "active development." The post highlights Rockstar's long history of devising powerhouses in gaming, claiming, "With every new project, our goal is to significantly move beyond what we previously delivered." The company likewise added that more official info would be unveiled on its online newswire going into the future.

There is little doubt that Grand Theft Auto 6 will deliver, as the fans have been waiting for a new title for well over six years. Back in July 2021, Jason Schreier made several posts on Twitter about the forthcoming experience, highlighting that "GTA 6 STILL in early development, has an evolving/expanding map." The Bloomberg journalist reported on the crunch culture workplace environment surrounding the company over the years, detailing last year that "Rockstar has made a conscious and deliberate effort to improve their work culture."

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

Alongside Schreier is also reliable gaming leaker Tom Henderson, who claims that GTA 6 will debut between "2024-2025." Rockstar did not signify when exactly to expect the next GTA installment. However, its release timeframe is most probably more akin to 2025-2026. The company did express thanks to the community and excitement for the future as Rockstar's next GTA installment takes shape.

As to where exactly it will take place, speculation has long pointed to the GTA's fictional version of Miami, called Vice City. A July leak from last year shows a full video of one user toying with the Vice City map menu screen posted on GTA Forums. Its legitimacy remains unclear, as several various leaks of a similar nature have cropped up over the past three years, pointing to the high expectations and hype surrounding this forthcoming installment. Hints and rumors have also suggested it will feature a South American island of sorts and drug smuggling missions.

Series veteran, writer, and co-founder of Rockstar Games, Dan Houser, left the studio back in February 2020, claiming the need for a break. He has since started his own company aptly coined Absurd Ventures in Games, a studio or an investment firm. It's still unclear.

What remains to be seen is his involvement in the development of GTA 6, like Houser, alongside his brother, Sam, who started Rockstar all the way back in 1998. Since then, Dan has penned some of the studio's (and gaming's) most memorable experiences, from Bully and Red Dead Redemption to Max Payne 3 and nearly every single GTA title.

Without his efforts, GTA 6 may not feel the same as previous installments, though if anyone is going to release a major hit despite potential doubts, it's Rockstar Games. The company has seen itself embroiled in a number of controversies, and still, it remains among the top gaming entities in history, its brand of total secrecy and against the grain nature proving to stand it out amongst the rest.

Fans must now only wait with bated breaths as the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 moves closer to its inevitable release.

