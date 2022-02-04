Woot is offering a massive deal for the LG C1 65" 4K OLED Smart Television today, and it is something that you do not want to miss if you are looking for a new display device. That is because the LG C1 is almost less than $900; the original selling price now puts it at $1649.99 compared to its previous price, which goes beyond $2,000.

Woot! Sale: LG C1 65" 4K OLED Smart TV for $1650

According to a report from IGN, the LG C1 appeared on a sale offer by Woot!, and it brings a massive discount for all buyers, but if people want this deal, they have to purchase it now or never. The deal will only last until 11:59 PM EST or 9 PM PST, and this limited deal only popped up over at the sale platform.

Nevertheless, this is the lowest price for the LG C1 4K OLED Smart TV now, and it boasts of a 65-inch screen that brings the webOS and top features of the device.

In the last Black Friday sale, IGN said that the TV's lowest offer was at $1799, but in this deal from Woot!, it would only take a user to purchase the display for only $1649.99.

Where to Find this Deal

Woot knocks off an impressive $850 for this deal, and it is a massive one, something that is not seen on other deals and offers of the smart device. The LG C1 4K OLED Smart TV on Woot! is one of the best displays from LG's lineup now, and it is even considered its flagship device available from the company.

LG Smart TVs Now

LG focused its technology and innovations on the smart home industry and its famous display technology, including Smart TVs. In the last CES 2021, there was supposed to be a so-called "LG Rollable" that brought a promising device that fans loved and adored better than existing folding smartphones but eventually got canceled.

In fact, the entire smartphone leg and production of LG got scrapped, with the company focusing on its other strengths that invite revenue instead of losing them.

The new perspective of LG helped them to focus on a massive aspect of its business and play its strengths more into the battery cell production and display technology.

Smart TVs are one of the "cream of the crop" by the South Korean company, and it proved to be at the top of them all with its webOS and superior OLED. The company is also one of the first to bring 4K video quality to the market and give the world a massive 325-inch TV that has never been seen before.

The Woot sale is one for the books as it almost takes half the price for the television, and it helps save a few extra bucks.

