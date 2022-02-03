As more homeowners look to lower their carbon footprints, power management company Eaton is partnering with home energy solutions innovator LG Electronics to deliver flexible load management for renewable distributed energy applications. Eaton will integrate its intelligent power management technology, including its smart breakers and EV chargers, with the LG ThinQ Energy mobile app and LG energy management solutions to simplify load management in the home.

"Our smart breakers are a foundational element of our 'Home as a Grid' approach to the energy transition, providing insights and intelligent load control to allow homeowners to better manage and monitor their energy usage," said Matt Alexander, vice president of marketing for Eaton's Commercial and Residential Distribution Solutions division. "By integrating this technology with the LG ThinQ Energy app, we are delivering capabilities that can enable a future where homes become both users and producers of energy."

Eaton's alliance with LG is being demonstrated in a groundbreaking residential virtual power plant project launching this spring with customers in Northern and Central California. The project leverages the integration of Eaton's smart breakers and the LG ThinQ Energy app to enable holistic load control capabilities in addition to energy storage and solar PV control orchestration and aggregation.

"LG's vision of a distributed clean energy future for American consumers aligns with Eaton's Home as a Grid approach," said Stephen Hahm, energy vice president, LG Electronics USA. "Our complementary technologies will make it easier for homeowners to manage and monitor loads from renewables while creating new opportunities to save energy and reduce their home's carbon footprint."

Eaton's Home as a Grid approach envisions a future when homeowners can leverage renewables and storage to turn their homes into distributed energy resources that both consume energy and potentially provide it back to the grid. A robust partner ecosystem is critical to delivering on this vision as Eaton works with leaders across the energy management spectrum.

To learn more about Eaton's connected solutions, provide feedback, or explore potential partnerships, visit http://eaton.com/smartenergy.

