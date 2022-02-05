B+E CEO Camille Renshaw is a top influencer in commercial real estate technology, as named by GlobeSt.com. The award recognizes professionals who have made notable impacts on the industry through innovative efforts.

"Showcasing skilled technological expertise and the ability to quickly adapt, these forward-thinking commercial real estate professionals continue to foster and improve outdated practices through the use of big data, artificial intelligence and smart mobility," said GlobeSt.com.

Launched in December 2017, B+E now has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte and San Francisco. Their online trading platform consists of user-friendly dashboards, real-time predictive pricing and an AI-driven exchange -- all leveraging the largest data set in the industry. Buyers and sellers can conduct entire transactions online, reviewing real-time credit, news and tenant data while they trade, much like online stock trading platforms.

B+E brokered the largest commercial real estate transaction by a digital platform with the $324 million Cabela's sale-leaseback. The eleven Cabela's properties represented more than 1.6 million square feet of space and an additional 277 acres of land.

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, specializing in net lease real estate. The firm helps clients buy and sell single tenant real estate. Founded by deeply experienced brokers, B+E redefines trading through an intuitive end-to-end transaction platform consisting of user-friendly dashboards and an AI-driven exchange - all leveraging the largest data set in the net lease industry.

Complementing senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E's proprietary process affords greater speed, unrivaled transaction efficiencies, and stronger asset value. With offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte and San Francisco, its brokers trade property for clients across the US. B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

