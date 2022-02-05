Some Russian energy suppliers are now sharing their plans to prevent at-home crypto mining. Here are the suggestions from the Russian association of power utilities and energy providers.

These suggestions can be used by the digital token miners and be implemented by the Russian government. Right now, acquiring cryptocurrencies consume a lot of electricity.

Because of this, some nations are banning crypto mining. These include China, Iraq, Algeria, Bangladesh, and Morocco.

Meanwhile, other countries prefer controlling cryptocurrencies since digital coins can still generate revenues. Russia is one of them.

Russian Energy Suppliers' Anti-Crypto Mining Plans

According to Bitcoin.Com's latest report, Russian energy providers want to curb amateur crypto mining activities, especially since subsidized household electricity.

They wrote a letter containing the proposals, sending the document to the First Deputy Chairman of the Energy Committee at the State Duma, Valery Seleznev.

The Russian organization's members said that using cheap energy to mint digital tokens is one of the main issues in crypto mining. Since this is the case, the country's energy suppliers provided numerous ways to prevent or ease at-home crypto mining.

One of these is requiring the residents to provide their electricity consumption purchase. This will allow the government to identify the households conducting the activity.

Russian Government Wants To Legalize Crypto?

Right now, the suggestions of the Russian energy suppliers show that many organizations are still against the use of cryptocurrencies.

However, some Russian regulatory bodies and ministries want to legalize the rising digital tokens in the country. Bitcoin Magazine reported that the nation's efforts to welcome Bitcoin and other digital tokens are growing.

But, the officials who want to legalize crypto explained that they should be regulated.

In other news, Crypto exchange FTX is now expanding in some Asian countries.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Ice Poseidon allegedly stole around $500,000 worth of cryptocurrency from his followers.

