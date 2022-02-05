With the growing concern on security, Microsoft is releasing a new browser mode that focuses directly on security. With that, Microsoft Edge version 98.0.1108.43 adds new features, including a customizable multi-profile experience and more.

Microsoft Edge Version 98.0.1108.43 Adds Extra Layer of Protection for Users in New Browser Mode

According to the story by TimesNowNews, Microsoft is now giving its users an "extra layer of protection" whenever they are browsing the web through a new browsing mode for its signature Microsoft Edge browser.

Administrators will now be able to apply "group policies to end-user desktops'' in order to help protect them directly against in-the-wild exploits. The different desktops that Microsoft Edge is compatible with include Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Microsoft Edge New Mode Protects Users from 0-Days and More

The exploits Microsoft aims to protect its users from the dreaded 0-days, with more details revealed on the official Microsoft blog post. With the brand new update, Microsoft Edge users will be able to "personalize their multi-profile experience" with the new ability to create a custom sites list of websites for switching profiles automatically.

Version 100 of Microsoft Edge will reportedly send users a "three-digit version number in the User-Agent header." An example of the three-digit version number is "Edg/100."

Microsoft Edge 97 Helps Website Owners Know the State of Their Site

With the Microsoft Edge 97, owners of certain websites can also test their upcoming user agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag within the edge://flags in order to ensure their very own User-Agent parsing logic remains robust and is working as it should.

As per the official blog post, there are five major feature updates: security enhancement on the web. With that, the different group policies support the EnhanceSecurityMode, EnhanceSecurityModeBypassListDomains, and the EnhanceSecurityModeEnforceListDomains.

Other Features Include' Personalized Multi-Profile Experiences with Profile Preference for Sites'

Another feature is the "personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites, " allowing users to create custom lists for switching. Another major update is the three-digit version number that sends the "Edg/100" User-Agent header, for example.

The second to the last feature is the Deprecate WebRTC's Plan B SDP semantics which allows users to deprecate a certain legacy Session Description Protocol or SDP dialect is called Plan B.

New 'Unified Plan' is the New SDP Format Replacement

The SDP format will be replaced by a "spec-compliant and cross-browser compatible SDP format" called the Unified Plan. More details regarding Plan B were uploaded to ChromeStatus.

The last feature includes overlay scrollbars added to Microsoft Edge, an update on the browser's scrollbars "with an overlay-based design," which users can toggle through the edge://flags.

Other Policy Updates Added with the New Microsoft Edge Update

There were also a number of other policy updates which include AccessibilityImageLabelsEnabled, AddressBarEditingEndabled, EdgeDiscoverEnabled, EdgeFollowEnabled, EfficiencyMode, EnhanceSecurityMode, ForceSyncTypes, and more.

