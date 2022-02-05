Michigan plans to ramp up its efforts to support electric vehicles by potentially building a wireless electric vehicle charging system. With that, the state plans to add a new partner to the project, ElectReon.

Michigan Plans to Build In-Road Wireless Charging Systems

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has just announced that the state plans to have the nation's first "in-road wireless charging system for electric vehicles" or at least a segment of the system operational by next year.

Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer stated that the state aims to "lead the future of mobility and electrification by boosting electric vehicle production" while lowering consumer costs. The governor also added that "a wireless in-road charging system is the next piece to the puzzle for sustainability."

Initial Plan is to Make a Mile-Long Section of Road Outside Detroit

According to the story by PCMag, the system, which is reportedly supposed to be capable of charging vehicles that are both moving and stationary, will be making its debut in a mile-long section of road located outside Detroit.

Electron is an Israeli startup that is expected to lead the design, iteration, evaluation, testing, and implementation of the state's pilot program. With that, ElectReon will be joining Jacobs Engineering Group and NextEnergy to build the system.

Electrified Roadways and Its Potential to Help Accelerate Production

Ford, DTE Energy, and the City of Detroit will also support this particular project, which "will be hosted by and live within Michigan Central," referred to as a mobility innovation district as per the announcement.

Governor Whitmer's office noted that electrified roadways reportedly have the potential to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by consumers and fleet operations alike. As per the governor, this is through "enabling continuous vehicle operations" as well as turning certain public streets into "safe and sustainable shared energy platforms."

Michigan Department of Transportation to Contribute $1.9 Million in Funding

As per the announcement, a $1.9 million funding is expected to be contributed by the Michigan Department of Transportation. ElectReon will be picking up the tab for the rest, as per PCMag, "presumably in exchange for an ongoing contract should the system expand beyond this initial mile-long stretch."

As per the announcement, US representative Brenda Lawrence stated that the new plan is "such an exciting time for the Motor City and the entire state." Besides, the state also continues to lead the charge for EVs. The particular investment in the first public wireless in-road charging system in the US would be able to solidify their position as a leader further when it comes to EV technology.

As per the US representative, public-private partnership, like what they plan to do, is how they will be able to promote innovation and even "outcompete the rest of the world."

