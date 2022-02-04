Tesla successfully published its patent that focuses on Global Customizable Headlamps, focusing on country requirements for the vehicle to adjust when imported. The clean energy company's CEO, Elon Musk, thinks that this publication is a "bigger win" for them than what is apparent to the public now as the company's new tech.

Tesla Global Customizable Headlamps for Country Requirement Patent

According to a report from Tesmanian, Tesla published its patent for the Global Customizable Headlamps that will follow the country's requirements of wherever it will be imported. Each country has its rules for headlights and how their design should be, ranging from the color of its bulb, positioning, height, adaptiveness to the road, and more.

Tesla already brought a feature called "Adaptive Headlights" that follow the road when going on a curve. It gets more visibility and utilization of the lamp than just shooting straight. The tech might be advanced and well-adapts to its environment, it does not necessarily follow what the country requires for a car.

It may mean that Tesla would have to provide a specific headlight for each country, but instead brings a global customization patent for its lamps.

Elon Musk Thinks New Tesla Patent is a 'Bigger Win'

The Tesla Patent got published this early February 2022, sitting in the patent committee since July 2021. Nevertheless, Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks that this new patent from Tesla is a "bigger win" than what the public imagines or thinks of for the vehicles.

A bigger win than it may seem — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2022

Tesla Technology for its Vehicles

Tesla brings a lot of car technology to the world right now, and it only shows that the company has a lot to offer its users regarding the electric vehicles it brings to the public.

One of the top-selling and already sold-out tech in Tesla's China region exclusive is the "TeslaMic" that allows the car to turn into a karaoke machine for on-board entertainment. The release is exclusive to the Chinese market and comes through its Gigafactory Shanghai for distribution, but there is no news for its arrival in the US and Europe.

The clean energy company is also famous for its intricate work on the AI that runs on its infotainment system, FSD, and other tech found inside the car and within its app. Without Tesla's AI, the car would be a regular electric car that does not make a Tesla special. Moreover, this comes from the Dojo supercomputer that trains these techs.

Technology is a big part of vehicles in the modern world right now, and most of it relies on a computer instead of being all mechanical like what the old "culture" for cars has. Nevertheless, Tesla made its mark by featuring tech to its EVs, and one is coming to bring better integration of the headlamps for the driver that abides by the rules of its country.

