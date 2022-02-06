Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is launching this year, or in 2022 to be more exact. However, despite the upgraded Silicon chipset, its display appears to skip the next-generation 120Hz ProMotion display.

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 Launch

As per the news story by WCCFTech, citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the new entry-level MacBook Pro sporting the next-gen M2 chipset is debuting this year.

MacBook Pro M2 Chip

It is worth noting that the entry-level MacBook Pro that comes with an M1 chip is nearing its second year this November 2022. As such, Gurman predicted that Apple will release its successor during that time.

Although the upcoming M2 chip is reportedly more powerful than its predecessor, it does not outperform the recently released M1 Pro M1 Max, which debuted in the top-of-the-line MacBooks.

That said, the M2 is only taking over the M1 Apple Silicon chip. On the other hand, the M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max remain unbeatable, according to a report by NotebookCheck.

Aside from that, Gurman has yet to disclose any details regarding the next M2 chip of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

On top of that, the next-gen entry-level MacBook Pro is reportedly following the route of its higher-end sibling in ditching the touch bar.

2022 MacBook Pro: No 120Hz ProMotion?

However, the journalist further explained what notably sets the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max against the upcoming entry-level M2 MacBook Pro.

First off, Gurman said the new M2 MacBook Pro is skipping the buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate that the high-end Macs got. So, he predicts that the ProMotion display of Apple is nowhere in sight for its next entry-level this year.

On top of that, the M2 MacBook is reportedly sporting an LCD instead of the miniLED found on the high-end MacBooks.

WCCFTech reported in the same news story that some reports previously said that the next entry-level MacBook Pro is sporting a miniLED display. However, it would not have any ProMotion support. However, Gurman is now predicting that it would get an LCD screen instead.

The Apple ProMotion tech has also reached the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro, giving its flagship smartphone a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the 120Hz ProMotion debuted Apple's high-end MacBook Pro models, which carried 14-inch and 16-inch displays.

