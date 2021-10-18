Apple's new MacBook Pro re-introduces its ports after the Cupertino giant decided to let go of it in 2016.

As per Wired, all MacBooks since 2016 released without any ports, except for the USB-C. However, in exchange, all of its variants got impressively thinner and more powerful, albeit its lesser usability due to the missing SD reader and HDMI.

Before Apple purged all of the additional ports on the MacBooks, users could even plug in multiple standard USBs, along with an SD card, HDMI, and Thunderbolt DisplayPort.

All of those useful ports were seen from the MacBooks from 2005 to 2015 as 2016 has been a radical change for the Apple machines.

Apple's New MacBook Pro Brings Back its Ports

But now, Apple is retracting its move and it's bringing back all of these ports to their MacBook Pros, including the 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

The COVID-19 pandemic must have propelled Apple to look back at its decisions. In this day and age, MacBook users have been forced to work for hours on their laptops at the confines of their homes to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus.

What's more, the latest trend of teleconferencing for meetings required its users to at least have a decent microphone and even an external display for their MacBooks. But all of these extra accessories would need an additional dongle to deal with.

Just in the nick of time, Apple is bringing back the ports for the new MacBook Pro series, along with its M1 Pro and Max chip, a redesign, and a notch for its 1080p camera.

The latest MacBook Pro models now sport an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 connector, and an SD card reader.

It is worth noting that the new MacBook Pro series could still charge via its Thunderbolt ports, which would be best if you have been using USB-C power bricks.

Apple New MacBook Pro: What to Expect

Aside from the comeback of the ports, Apple's new MacBook Pro models now also boast a 120Hz ProMotion Mini LED display, which is also known as the Liquid Retina Pro XDR, according to the Verge.

The introduction of the iPhone-like notch comes with the introduction of a better webcam, sporting up to 1080p resolution, which would be better for endless Zoom meetings.

The more powerful version of the M1 chips, the Pro and Max variants, will be powering the MacBook Pros with beastly performance.

Read Also: Apple Moves Redesigned MacBook Pro Release to 2022, Manufacturing Issues as the Cause of Delay?

14-inch MacBook Pro

The smallest model of the MacBook Pro has 10 CPU cores, along with two options of GPU, a 14-core or a 16-core. On top of that, it could also go with a 16GB of RAM, or an upgrade of up to 32GB. For its price, it starts at $1,999.

16-inch MacBook Pro

On the other hand, the biggest MacBook Pro could get a higher GPU score for its M1 Max model of up to 32-cores, along with a higher RAM of 64GB, starting to the tune of $2,499.

Related Article: MacBook Pro's 96W USB-C Charger Shipping Delays up to 3 Months on Apple's Online Store

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.