A "Rogan Coin" project officially launched to bring a new cryptocurrency that aims to distribute the coins for the public to purchase, along with another focus of the project. The makers shared that they are doing it for Joe Rogan, a now popular celebrity, podcaster, and mixed martial arts commentator, as the makers think he is under massive censorship from the media.

Rogan Coin: What is it and What is the Purpose of the Crypto?

The new Rogan Coin made its presence is known via Twitter, which let people know that the startup dedicated itself to earning and trading crypto. It hopes to soon build a platform through its earnings for an uncensored media that the platform will launch once enough revenue is available for them to start eh said space.

The coin is available for trade via DexTools holds the coin and avoids that sketchy transaction done online, as it is full of scammers that aim to take advantage. Rogan Coin is still in its early steps and people will have to trade and buy a lot of the new cryptocurrency before it can achieve its dreams of providing uncensored media.

We have just launched $ROGAN a censorship resistant media platform.

Buy our token here https://t.co/Tgcz2X6Ek4



7% slippage



Liquidity locked for 1 year https://t.co/sPGfzArcZu



Join our discord: https://t.co/4fulN00THP pic.twitter.com/Iz9wNDbeRD — Rogan Coin (@rogancoin1) February 6, 2022

Rogan Coin: Is it a Scam or a Legit Coin?

It may sound like a scam when first hearing about Rogan Coin, especially as its Twitter account only has three tweets in the present. The new coin may be waiting for a lot now and it may be a scary time to invest in cryptocurrency news. For now, the public should take caution in buying coins from any platform or investing in a massive deal for the Rogan Coin.

Joe Rogan and his Spotify Dispute

Joe Rogan went unnoticed for a substantial amount of time, especially after rock legend Neil Young called Spotify out for allowing "misinformation" to remain on the platform. The dispute led to nowhere as ultimately, Spotify did not remove Rogan from the multimedia platform and it turned out to be one of the biggest cases this 2022.

We have started $ROGAN to create a platform where freedom thinkers and truth seeker like @joerogan can not be censored. Join the movement! pic.twitter.com/3kkJIxyMng — Rogan Coin (@rogancoin1) February 6, 2022

The popular podcast artist is continuing his show on the streaming platform despite the world knowing that Rogan brought several misinformation on his show. One time, in the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster said that healthy people should not receive the vaccine, pertaining that they can survive without immunity.

However, this is wrong as a lot of experts urge everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Spotify's inaction led to many thoughts regarding its alleged "bias" over Rogan for the money they make on the platform. Nevertheless, the issue made Rogan a notable name to a certain movement that also led to the creation of coins that was named after him and dedicated to an uncensored platform online, not thinking about how it will affect the multimedia platform.

