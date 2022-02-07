Valve Unveils New Beta Update For Steam Deck | Performance-Enhancing Options Are on the Way

Last week, Valve dropped another beta update for Steam which will help a lot of players to save huge space for gaming.

Since gamers often look for options to maximize their storage, this feature could be an ideal update for the upcoming Steam Deck console.

New Update to Benefit Steam Deck

As far as performance is concerned when it comes to gaming, the utmost priority among gamers is how well a device can run even in the unlikeliest of circumstances.

According to Phoronix, a new Steam update can be a huge help for people who want to maximize storage space on their computer or even console. The feature tackles improving the pre-caching system of Steam's shader.

This means that whenever there's an unused pre-cache shader code, a player can save a lot of space by flushing the unnecessary shader codes. With that being said, it is posed to help Steam Deck by miles especially when it comes to taking advantage of its 64GB storage capacity.

In addition to this, the newest Steam gaming console is a game-changer since you can configure its GPU performance through its settings.

Aside from Steam Deck, you can apply this feature to your current computers regardless of the OS used including Windows, Mac, and Linux.

According to the tech site, this update is expected to help gamers deal with the regular GPU driver updates. Those who frequently rely on Git builds will take the most out of this update.

Pre-Compiling Improves Gaming Performance

As more games arrive with higher performance, expect that they would also come with higher storage requirements. Tom's Hardware reported that pre-compiling has become widely known among gamers.

This process allows a game to run with a reduced time for the loading screen, not to mention that it could also improve the gaming performance. A long loading time could mean that more storage bandwidth is used thus utilizing more space for your computer or console.

On the other hand, mobile apps also use pre-compiling. By doing this process, mobile gamers can save up to 15% decrease in loading the screen before the app launches.

Pre-compiling the shaders on the system is space-consuming. It also uses gigabytes of storage especially if you are loading a game with a big file size. With that, future Steam Deck users will have to rely on this to get the best gaming performance that they want to achieve.

Meanwhile, the players can also rely on changing the GPU performance. To add, it can also improve the battery life of the device.

Take note that there are four settings in this option. You can choose either low, high, auto, or manual. Other users also use the TDP limit for the same reason, while some take advantage of the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) option.

In another report by Tech Times, Valve said that Steam Deck will not be compatible with NVIDIA DLSS because of the sole reason: NVIDIA did not want to allow it.

Elsewhere, the gaming platform confirmed that the upcoming gaming gadget will not have Steam exclusive games.

