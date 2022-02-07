As people become more and more dependent on their smartphones and computers, a part of their identities are also shared with the real world over the Internet. Because of this, data safety measures have become one of the topmost priorities. After all, no one wants to become a victim to cyber crime. Unfortunately, these crimes have increased in an unprecedented manner since the 2020 global lockdown.

How Can VPNs Help?

To offer a solution to online privacy and to avoid data hacks and surveillance concerns, virtual private networks now exist. Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, can protect you from rising employee surveillance and data limiting, as well as bypass Internet censorship and give an extra layer of security for your data.

How Do VPNs Work?

VPNs reroute Internet traffic through a VPN server and, in the process, encode your interaction with the Internet using encryption keys that only the VPN server and your system know. If anyone attempts to monitor your data, they will merely trace it back to the VPN server and not to you since your IP address remains masked. At the same time, you can escape ad overload and freely watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere in the world.

Regulations to access Internet content may differ from country to country. So, if you tend to travel a lot and notice that the content you want to view is blocked, you can simply select a VPN server from your country and watch your favorite shows unhindered.

Where to Find a Reliable VPN

The VPN industry has grown tremendously and there's cut-throat competition between major players who are continuously innovating new ways to protect their consumers. The Bitbag Team came across a VPN service provider called ExpressVPN that has a strict no logs policy and has an in-house encryption protocol called Lightway which uses wolfSSL encryption to dynamically change the encryption keys used for data exchange.

ExpressVPN's RAM-Based VPN Servers

ExpressVPN's servers run on RAM or volatile memory, so the data that is stored in them gets deleted after every reboot. Most servers from VPN service providers run on ROMs like hard drives, which require a manual intervention to delete or overwrite data. This special setup along with their Lightway protocol create a fortress around their global VPN network that is extremely difficult to hack.

According to their no logs policy, ExpressVPN doesn't track your IP address, activity, or search history. They have 3,000 servers that offer unlimited bandwidth in over 94 countries and are encrypted with 256-bit AES encryption. While bandwidth might fluctuate based on the server load or destination, the split tunneling feature exists to help you prevent lag while gaming or watching a movie. This feature also allows you to select certain activities to use on the VPN server, like online banking and shopping, while keeping the rest of the activities conducted directly through the Internet.

