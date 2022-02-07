Signal Messenger rolled out a new feature on its app, and it does not require a person to retain their old phone numbers to keep a conversation on one's account. Users can change phone numbers now and keep their convos in the said account, and doing so would not void a person of their account or create another one, unlike other messaging apps.

Signal Messenger: New Feature Rolls Out to Change Phone Number

According to Signal's latest blog post, users can now change their numbers without the hassle of creating a new account or disrupting anything that happens within one's experience in the app. Other messaging app companies fail to offer this as the phone number is the authentication method and is greatly tied to their online account.

Users do not have to worry after changing their numbers as it would not affect a conversation thread or anything from the app, unlike the previous settings available on the app. Now, Signal will also let a person on the other side of the conversation know that the one they are talking to has changed phone numbers and give an update prompt.

Signal: How to Change Phone Number Without Deleting Convo

There is a catch to change phone numbers in Signal, and it talks about two important things here. Users can keep the conversation if they stay on the same device or smartphone. Another is that users need to have access to the old phone number before completely changing it and disregarding it for the new number they wish to use.

Go to Profile > Settings> Account > Change Phone Number to complete the process.

Without these, it would fail to keep the said conversations.

Signal Messenger and its Encrypted Messaging App

Signal Messenger is one of the most trusted messaging apps in the market today, and it is because it collects only limited data from its users and focuses on the operations more. It leaves the data alone to customers and continues forward to bring a different kind of experience for messaging and online conversations.

Before, Signal presented a rigid online presence, and people were torn between using it and sacrificing the modern chat features that make other platforms a better choice despite its data collection. However, Signal Messenger changed its status quo and brought different modern chat features to give users accessibility and data protection in one.

Now, Signal adds more features to its app, and it includes one of the needs of people as they may change phone numbers in the process. For different reasons, including changing carriers or starting with a fresh slate, users may need to change their numbers but still want to maintain their accounts, Signal brings a feature that will help in the process.

