Tesla Cybertruck prototype has been spotted yet again. This time it was seen in a close drone shot from the Fremont factory last Feb. 7, Monday.

Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Closely Spotted

As per a news story by Electrek, the new drone shot of the Cybertruck prototype is extremely near, giving a close look at Tesla employees working on the electric pickup prototype.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck has been officially delayed for another year from its supposed 2022 production.

In fact, the CEO and founder of the EV maker, Elon Musk, even said that its Cybertruck production "hopefully" starts in 2023 as it has been pushed back yet again due to the raging chip supply mess.

With the delay of the Cybertruck production, prototype sightings of the upcoming electric pickup truck have been sprouting every now and then.

The latest sighting of the Cybertruck is now taken from the Fremont factory of Tesla. The new footage shows that employees of the EV tech giant are working on the prototype of the futuristic odd-shaped vehicle.

Electrek further noted that the employees who were seen tinkering with the prototype looked to be installing sensors on the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck Prototype Size

The drone video gave us a better look at the size of the Cybertruck prototype as people were working beside it.

Although some rumors have been saying that the latest version of the electric pickup is now smaller than what was first seen when Musk himself unveiled the Cybertruck, the newest drone clip proves otherwise.

By the looks of it, though, it still seems to be as massive as the original look of the Cybertruck. However, these are mere visual estimates as it is merely based on the recent drone shots of the prototype.

Cybertruck Wiper Blades Gone?

On top of that, Electrek also noticed that the giant single windshield wiper blade of the Cybertruck is nowhere to be found in the latest sighting of the prototype.

Previously, or on Dec. 13, 2021, Musk said that single massive wiper blades from the prototype of the upcoming Cybertruck would not be seen on the production model of the electric pick up, according to a report by InsideEVs.

It comes after a video from YouTube showcased the new prototype of the Cybertruck, which sported a single-blade wiper on its massive windshield.

What's more, Musk admitted that the wipers of the Cybertruck are what bothers the billionaire the most.

