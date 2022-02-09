Bill Gates Plans to Release 'How to Prevent the Next Pandemic' Book on May 3

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his plans to release a book that will focus on preventing the next pandemic wave. The book entitled "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" is expected to launch on May 3.

According to the American philanthropist, this book will ensure that humanity will not face a new plague anymore in the future or for years to come.

Bill Gates Writes Pandemic Book

The 66-year-old entrepreneur thought that there was indeed a way to put an end to this global infection. In his blog which tackles "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic," he expressed his sentiment for the people who are struggling in this health crisis.

"Whenever I see the suffering that Covid has created - every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who lost their job or drive by a school that is closed - I can't help but think: We don't have to do this again," Gates wrote on his post, per Bloomberg.

Inside the book, you will learn the necessary tools to prevent pathogens at an early stage. This means that you can save more lives by perusing its pages taken from the eyes of Gates.

Moreover, Gates also shared his thoughts about COVID-19 vaccines. He even included his experience after being linked to several conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus.

Last month, NDTV reported that Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to give $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). This is envisioned to help more communities and people deal with the impact of the pandemic. This will also be used for the preparation for the possible pandemics that will occur in the future.

Overall, the said foundation has been a helping hand for organizations that will create cheap but effective vaccines. Aside from CEPI, it even reached out to African Centers for Disease Control to improve the global COVID-19 pandemic response.

Gates urged people to make the "right choices and investments" when dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Amid the cost of failure, he was still optimistic that the world can one day recover from the aftermath of this crisis.

Bill Gates Thinks COVID-19 as Seasonal Flu

Earlier this year, Gates commented that if Omicron cases continued to decline, the world would see the coronavirus as seasonal flu. He pointed out that there will be immunity for the said variant at least for the next year.

He also recommended everyone to take "annual" COVID shots for some time. Despite the surge of cases at that time, Gates hoped that this pandemic could turn into an endemic at one point in time.

Bill Gates Amid COVID Conspiracy Theories

Tracing back to January 2021, the tech billionaire became a hot topic behind the "crazy" pandemic conspiracy theories during the surge of the virus.

According to Tech Times, the rumors circling Gates highlighted his plans to conduct mass vaccinations in Africa and India. It was believed that this conspiracy resulted in thousands of deaths among children.

Furthermore, the tech boss was also believed to have delivered abortion drugs and tetanus vaccines across Africa, particularly in Kenya.

While this news was alarming for people, Gates just shrugged them off. BBC fact-checkers said that these claims were all false.

