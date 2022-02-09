A certain Siri bug has been bothering Apple users for quite a while by storing user recordings despite them opting out of it. The feature is supposed to help improve Siri and its dictation, but now, Apple has finally fixed this bug.

Apple Fixed a Bug that Initially Appeared on Its iOS 15 Update

According to a story by Apple Insider, the bug initially surfaced with the previous iOS 15, which automatically turned the option for Siri to share dictation recordings with Apple. To add, Apple noted that they have fixed this bug and users' voice recordings will no longer be sent to Apple.

The bug reportedly resulted in voice dictation messages as well as users' Siri queries "being stored and shared with Apple." To add, the iOS 15.2 released by Apple had initially turned off the setting for a number of Siri users.

Company is Assuring Users that Recordings are Now Being Deleted

As of the moment, Apple assures its users that a number of recordings are currently being deleted. In addition, with the help of the second developer betas of iOS 15.4, Apple had reportedly been able to fix the bug.

In an article by ZDNet, Apple explained that with iOS 15.2, the company had turned off the "improve Siri & Dictation setting" for a number of Siri users while fixing a bug that was initially introduced in the previous Apple iOS 15.

Bug Initially Enabled on 'Small Portion of Devices' Since Its Discovery

The bug was initially enabled for a "small portion of devices" and since the bug was initially identified, the company announced that they had stopped reviewing and are now deleting the audio that they received from all of the devices affected.

With the most recent iOS 15.4 update, a number of users will be able to find that they will then be asked as to whether or not they "want to opt-in to the program again." In addition, the iOS 15.4's second developer beta was seeded by Apple just recently.

Other Apple Updates Include Face ID Working Despite Users Wearing Face Masks

Apple has also updated its Face ID to offer two different versions to consumers. With that, users can set Face ID to work despite them wearing a mask, but Apple Insider warns that this might be a "slightly less secure alternative" compared to the regular version of Face ID.

In addition to fixing the Siri bug, Apple is also pushing its Tap to Pay feature, which makes payments from the iPhone or Apple Watch much easier to execute. Not only do users get to make contactless payments, but the feature also won't be an iOS native, meaning third parties can now be accessed with the Tap to Pay feature.

