Apple Gearing up for M4 Mac October Event: Here's What's Coming

Apple has made significant releases during the It's Glowtime September event, but reports now claim that it would not be the only showcase it would have this Fall season, as another one is on the horizon. Following Apple's event launch schedules over the past years, October has been the month meant for new Macs to be introduced by the company and later made available.

It is also fitting that Apple will hold an event in the upcoming month, mainly as it already introduced the latest M4 series chipset last April with the iPad Pros, and now, it is time for the Macs.

Apple is Getting Ready for an October Event for Macs

The iPhone 16 series and new Apple Watches may have the spotlight now, especially as the world awaits Apple Intelligence. Still, reports now claim that Apple will follow up with an October event dedicated to its computers. Rumors have been growing behind Apple's next event, but there are still no exact dates announced by Cupertino as of press time.

In the past Apple events for October, the tech giant held its announcement events by mid-October to its last week, and last year, it was known for timing it during Halloween.

That said, 2017, 2019, and 2022 were the only years that Apple did not hold an October event, so this event is still at a 50/50 chance.

Read Also: Apple Mac Mini to Get M4 Chipset Coming Later This Year—What to Expect?

M4 Macs are Coming, Here's What to Expect

Three Apple devices are speculated for an October reveal according to many claims and reports over the past months, which is still corroborated. First, there would be its update to the MacBook Pro, which will bring three M4 chip variants, and it would be joined by the redesigned Mac mini, which was said to be close to the size of an Apple TV 4K.

Lastly, there are also expectations that Apple will upgrade the iMac with the M4 chip despite releasing an M3 version last year.

Apple Rumors for New M4 Macs

Analysts and speculators have doubled down on Apple's plans for the future of its M4 and its availability for Macs, especially as there is evidence like supply chains and more claim that Cupertino is on the move for this year's release. However, one significant claim from Mark Gurman said that it would not be a massive drop in 2024, as only several models will get a release this year and will be followed by 2025.

The model that is speculated for this year is the MacBook Pro and reports claim that it would see three variants of the chip, like in the previous years, with a base M4, M4 Pro, and the M4 Max. Apart from that, there would also be a Mac mini and iMac release this year which would feature the SoC upgrade.

The Apple iPad Pro went ahead with the M4 chipset, delivering a significant experience to users. Still, the Cupertino tech giant is yet to confirm this upgrade for the Mac series. October is drawing near, and many are already expecting Apple to announce its latest event, whether early this month or towards the end like last year, which set it during Halloween.

Related Article: New M4 Macs Are Coming This November According to Rumors—What to Expect From Apple?