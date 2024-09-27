'The Last of Us' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Game Parallels—Will It Be Worth the Wait?

HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" is now on its way to Season 2, and the show is now diving into the game's sequel based on the 2020 release from Naughty Dog, "The Last of Us Part II." It was only last year when the show premiered on Max, and it showcased the iconic first game from Naughty Dog from 2013, which introduced the world to the uncanny union of Joel and Ellie.

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Trailer Reveals its Part II Parallels

HBO and Max released the first official teaser trailer of "The Last of Us" series' much-anticipated Season 2 on the proclaimed "TLOU Day, " commemorating the 11th anniversary of the game's debut.

The trailer confirmed that it will focus on "The Last of Us Part II" for Season 2, picking up from where it left off last year's season-ender. The new teaser revealed characters like Abby and Isaac, two of the game's main antagonists.

Moreover, the trailer showed that Season 2 would go as far as "Seattle Day 1" of "The Last of Us Part II," which is believed to be where it would end.

It is also noticeable that "TLOU" Season 2's trailer did not reveal Lev and Yara, and it is believed that they will be introduced and given massive focus to set up HBO's Season 3.

Will HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season 2 be Worth the Wait?

Based on what HBO delivered to the world with last year's Season 1, it is expected that it will deliver yet another spectacle for fans and those who have followed the series in the upcoming Season 2.

"The Last of Us" Season 2 is expected to premiere this 2025 and introduce the sequel's plot to the world, with a potential Season 3 already slated for two years later to wrap up Part II's story.

'The Last of Us' Series vs. Naughty Dog's Game

The iconic depiction of Naughty Dog as a zombie apocalypse-esque game with "The Last of Us" had many fans and supporters worldwide asking that it be made a series, and this turned true back in 2022 when HBO picked it up. It remains one of the most popular shows on Max, and its premiere led to the streaming platform's crash due to massive viewership.

While the franchise's fans were satisfied with what HBO had to offer when the series ended in May and the production team was able to fit the entire source material into nine episodes, there are still different added elements that were not seen in the game. The actress who portrayed Kathleen, a villain in the series that was not part of the original Naughty Dog release, wanted to have an origin story for her character.

"Part II" has a larger plot which has many fans questioning if it could all be fitted on HBO's "The Last of Us" Season 2—but do not worry, as the trailer revealed that they would not cram the entire sequel game to this upcoming season.

