CryptoWatch: VP Harris Vows a Crypto Future, Caroline Ellison Gets Prison Time, Top Crypto Prices

Last week saw the landmark declaration by Vice President Kamala Harris towards the cryptocurrency industry where she claimed that the blockchain industry will have a future under her administration, topping CryptoWatch. Moreover, there was also the prison sentence given to former Alameda Research chief Caroline Ellison for her hand behind FTX's downfall and aiding Sam Bankman-Fried.

Also, learn more about the latest prices in the cryptocurrency industry and how much it changed in the past seven days, giving you an insight as another week of investments rolls in.

VP Kamala Harris Declares Her Crypto Future

Vice President Kamala Harris recently declared her stance on the cryptocurrency industry should she win the US Presidential elections this November 2024. According to VP Harris, she will "encourage" the digital assets in her term as the country's leader, and this will also include other kinds of "innovative technologies."

As reported by Bloomberg, VP Harris addressed her remarks to Wall Street donors during a New York City fundraiser last weekend, with the Democratic presidential candidate affirming her plans for safe and transparent cryptocurrency operations for America.

This has been a question that intently followed VP Harris since she was named as the presidential nominee. It is also known that her Republican rival, Donald J. Trump, has long confirmed his support for the crypto industry, making it one of the significant focuses of his campaign.

Read Also: CryptoWatch: Trump and His Sons' World Liberty Financial Launch, eToro's SEC Settlement, Crypto Prices Now

Caroline Ellison Gets 2-Year Prison Time

The star witness who helped convict and imprison Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, is now given a two-year prison sentence by the United States government for her crimes that helped defraud FTX customers. This sentence against Ellison took into account her massive help in fighting against Bankman-Fried during his fraud trial.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan regarded that Ellison was fully cooperative during the hearings and her testimony remained consistent throughout, also acknowledging her remorse.

Ellison was initially recommended 110 years for her help in defrauding FTX customers and stealing billions from them via Bankman-Fried, but Kaplan, the District Attorneys, and the US considered her sufficient help, lowering it to 24 months.

However, despite all of Ellison's help, she was still culpable for what she did against FTX customers and investors. Apart from her 2-year prison time, Kaplan also asked Ellison to forfeit $11 billion as part of her sentence.

Top Crypto Prices in the Market Now

The top five cryptocurrencies in the market are now seeing a more stable performance after a tumultuous couple of months which was feared would be the industry's end. In CoinMarketCap's latest crypto price list, most digital assets maintained their prices compared to the previous weeks which saw a rally from its low prices.

This means cryptocurrencies are seeing better performance now than before when they struggled to increase their prices.

Bitcoin (BTC) - Price: $63,681.76 | 0.44 percent increase over the past seven days Ethereum (ETH) - Price: $2,613.35 | 9.98 percent decrease over the past seven days Tether (USDT) - Price: $1.00 | 0.01 percent decrease over the past seven days Binance Coin (BNB) - Price: $573.48 | 2.79 percent decrease over the past seven days Solana (SOL) - Price: $154.58 | 7.93 percent increase over the past seven days

Related Article: Crypto Bulls Believe Bitcoin Will Rally After November US Elections, $75k by Year's End?