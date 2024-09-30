Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive RPG From Square Enix Canceled, But Why?

There is a new game that was revealed to be an exclusive RPG (role-playing game) for the Nintendo Switch 2 that was canceled, and it was regarded to be among the top games recently released by Square Enix. The leaker did not unveil the reason behind its cancelation. Still, it claims that it will continue the other projects it is working on, which is speculated as a refocus of the company.

Over the past year, there have been reports about exclusive new games already being developed for the Nintendo Switch 2, the highly-anticipated successor console to its renowned hybrid gaming device.

RPG from Square Enix Exclusive to Switch 2 is Now Canceled

A new information shared by Ryan from the Bronx, a.k.a. the previous renowned leaker called Midori, regarded that a development from Square Enix to bring a new exclusive RPG for the Switch 2 was canceled. This centers on "Triangle Strategy 2," a game supposedly in the works from Square before the famed gaming company reportedly canceled it behind closed doors.

This game from Square Enix centers on its 2022 multi-platform release of the same name, with the original "TRIANGLE STRATEGY" being one of the most favorite recent releases by the gaming company.

On the other hand, the leaker revealed that Square Enix will continue its development of "Final Fantasy Tactics Remastered" under Creative Business Unit III or Creative Studio III.

Read Also: Final Fantasy XIV Nintendo Switch 2 Version Coming? Director Teases Possibility

Reason Remains Unknown, Game Sequel is Unconfirmed

The leaker did not reveal much regarding why Square Enix chose to cancel the game before officially unveiling it, but for now, it is likely a game that the world will no longer see once the next-gen Nintendo console arrives.

All in all, "Triangle Strategy 2" also remains unconfirmed by Square Enix, with the renowned Japanese gaming company sharing no information about this development.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored Games Coming Soon

The Japanese gaming company, Nintendo, has been subjected to multiple leaks and rumors about their plans to bring a new console which it still avoids to call the "Switch 2." Earlier this year, Nintendo's President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the company is planning to unveil a new gaming console before its current fiscal year ends, and it would be by March 2025.

That being said, reports and rumors behind what games the so-called Switch 2 will deliver to gamers already have a list of several games that are meant for the console. Almost a year ago, there was a claim from a leaker saying that CAPCOM is already developing a game under the "Monster Hunter's" mainline franchise to arrive on the next-gen Switch, but it has not been named yet.

Another rumor centers around Japanese gaming company, SEGA, which also joins the list of Switch 2 games that will be available by 2026 or 2027, centering on five games meant for the next-gen console.

Despite the Switch 2 already 'partially' confirmed, the public is still left in the dark regarding what it will offer in the future, especially with the games coming soon, with one less from Square Enix.

Related Article: Two Mario Games Leak From Nintendo; Is It For Switch 2 Console?