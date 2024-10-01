Trump's World Liberty Financial Crypto Platform Whitelist Now Open With KYC Process

The promised 'freedom' from Big Banks in America is now here from Donald J. Trump and his sons, ushering in their new crypto platform known as 'World Liberty Financial,' now inviting the public to join. The main focus of Donald Trump and his partners in this latest crypto venture is to pursue a new financial revolution that focuses on cryptocurrency.

Whitelists are now available for investors in the US and non-US persons. Still, WLFI wants to clarify that this platform is dedicated to the "everyday American" who wants to be liberated in their financials.

Trump's World Liberty Financials Whitelists are Now Open

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that one of the steps in his movement to "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) is now here, ushering in the arrival of World Liberty Financial for all Americans. Trump is now inviting his believers, fans, and followers to participate in this new movement towards a "financial revolution," which will help liberate users constrained by current platforms.

According to WLFI's latest post on X, its whitelists are now available for accredited US investors and non-US users to register and join Trump and his family in this new movement.

It was revealed in the thread that Trump wants "all Americans to use this platform in the future," offering different kinds of tools that will help them get liberated from financial restrictions.

WLFI, Financial Revolution promises KYC Process

For now, WLFI is only offering one whitelist for accredited investors in the United States and one for those who are not from the country, claiming that current "outdated policies and regulations" in the US are hindering them.

Users may now register and join the platform and be greeted with a know-your-customer (KYC) process to verify their identities and platform use.

That being said, despite Trump talking about "liberating" people from financial constraints, there is still no exact information about what World Liberty Financial will offer.

Trump and His Renowned Focus on Cryptocurrency

Throughout Trump's campaign, he made it clear that he is an ally and avid supporter of the cryptocurrency industry, saying that he believes that this is the future of America, especially with the restrictions by "big banks" and "financial elites." Earlier this year, Trump declared that should he be in power, he would make the United States the "crypto capital" in the world.

World Liberty Financial is only one of what Trump has to offer the United States and the rest of the world for the future, and there is also an earlier unveiled crypto project from the renowned businessman and politician. It is called 'The DeFiant Ones' which will also focus on a Trump family-run decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that has yet to see follow-up details since its introduction.

Many in the crypto industry and investors laud Trump's move towards these new experiences that focus on digital currency, but some are skeptical about what he is trying to build. That being said, the wheels are now in motion for Donald Trump's plans for cryptocurrency, with World Liberty Financial being an official platform now, but the world has yet to see what it has to offer.

