Apple Intelligence: Here Are the Requirements to Get the Much-Awaited AI

The upcoming Apple Intelligence is promised to all Apple users with eligible devices and updated to the latest operating system version. However, that is not as simple as what will take place soon.

Several requirements are needed from users before they get to access and enjoy the foundational model from the Cupertino tech giant once it first arrives this October.

Apple Intelligence Has These Requirements for Future Access

A new report from 9to5Mac said that six requirements are needed to access Apple Intelligence once it arrives later this October, and it is essential to ensure these to experience the latest technology. First of all, users need to ensure that they have the correct and eligible device that is part of Apple Intelligence's list, and this includes the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the iPhone 16 series; all iPads featuring the M-series chipsets; and Macs equipped with any M-series SoCs.

Next, it is essential to update to the latest operating system from Apple once they arrive, and Apple Intelligence is set to debut in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1.

The report also revealed that Apple Intelligence will require as much as 4GB of free storage to be available on one's device or devices, but it is expected to ask for more in future updates. Moreover, users must also have their device set to English, as it will only be the supported language once it is released.

Take Note of What You Need for Apple Intelligence

After taking note of the initial list of requirements detailed above, users must join Cupertino's waitlist for Apple Intelligence access, notifying users if they are off the list and receiving the AI. Only one waitlist is required to access Apple Intelligence on multiple devices, provided they are logged in to the same Apple account.

Lastly, Apple Intelligence will not be available to China or the EU, but Mac will get the AI in the European region.

Apple's First Foray into Artificial Intelligence

It may have been almost two years before Apple introduced its first take on generative artificial intelligence, which offers advancements and capabilities on par with its rivals. Still, it is not yet late in the game. WWDC 2024 introduced the now world-renowned Apple Intelligence to the world, with Apple promising it to its iPhones, iPads, and Macs to access for the Fall season.

Among the iconic features of Apple Intelligence are the Writing Tools, generative AI for iMessage, Notes, Mail, Safari, and more, as well as the revamped Siri that offers not only a redesign but also ChatGPT. Apple also revealed that it has built the Private Cloud Compute, which will significantly help its Apple Intelligence operations while ensuring privacy and security for users.

October is the first launch of Apple Intelligence but it was revealed that it will not yet get all of the promised features by the company. That being said, as early as this month, users may get to experience the new power of Apple's technology with AI, and these requirements are needed to secure access to the latest capabilities.