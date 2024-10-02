Apple iPhone SE 4 Is Getting Ready for Its 2025 Launch, Bringing Apple Intelligence and MORE

The highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is already nearing its speculated release date for next year, and reports now claim that Apple is already getting ready for its upcoming unveiling to the world. The latest claims revealed that the Cupertino tech giant is 'almost ready' with their launch of the fourth generation of the iPhone SE, following a two-year absence in the market.

One of the top rumors behind the device is that it will no longer feature the iPhone 8 body and move on to the more modern look of the iPhones that do not have the Home button and instead feature a notch.

Apple is Getting Ready for the iPhone SE 4

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared that Apple is now getting ready for its next smartphone to take the spotlight, and the budget-friendly iPhone SE 4 will soon hit the shelves. It was revealed by Gurman that Apple is closer to the production of the iPhone SE 4 which is internally called the "V59," and it would be the new "entry-level" model of the lineup.

Gurman revealed that anonymous sources said that Apple's plans to update its look is still a go, and it will ditch the iPhone 8 design to a more "modern" look, similar to the latest iPhone devices.

This "edge-to-edge" screen of the new iPhone SE 4 is set to resemble the iPhone 14 base variant with the notch, but not the Dynamic Island.

What to Expect from iPhone SE 4 in 2025?

It was also revealed that the iPhone SE 4 will feature Apple Intelligence upon launch for its speculated release in 2025. This means that it may get the A17 Pro or A18 chip to power the device, as those are the only eligible SoCs for the AI.

Gurman also regarded that Apple is preparing for an iPad mini 7 launch and new iPad Air models before the year ends. The iPad Airs would be joined by new Magic Keyboards as well.

Rumors Behind Apple's Budget iPhone

The global market has been fond of Apple's development of the iPhone SE series as they provided a cost-effective alternative to Cupertino's smartphone lineup through the years, but its last release was in 2022. This brought up numerous rumors claiming that Apple is already working on the iPhone SE 4, and DSCC analyst Ross Young previously shared that it is now getting a revamp to leave behind its iPhone 8 body.

It was initially rumored to be released in 2024, with leaks saying that it would only have a two-year gap since its last model in the market, but those have been dispelled as prominent sources claim it is for 2025. Apart from adopting the new design, Apple is reportedly giving it the iPhone 14's battery, a more advanced chip that can run Apple Intelligence, and improved cameras.

Apple left a massive gap in the market for not following up with the iPhone SE's fourth generation this year, and this left the global community craving for what it has to offer next on the more budget-friendly side. Despite the long wait, analysts claim that 2025 will be the iPhone SE 4's year, ushering in a notable new design and powerful chip for the device, catching up to the latest Apple Intelligence capabilities.

