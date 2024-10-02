Apple Intelligence: iOS 18 Introduces Exciting New Features—But There's a Catch

Apple is slated to unveil a package of new features labeled as Apple Intelligence when iOS 18 arrives in October. To clarify, however, the more advanced AI improvements will be available only on some of the device models, not on the older iPhone models that are completely compatible with the latest software.

Apple Intelligence Features Rolled Out In Phases

Apple is not releasing all of its AI-driven capabilities at one time. Some very exciting features will be there right away, while others can be expected to roll in later in 2025. The iPhone maker has started internally testing iOS 18.1 with developers, so we are already getting a taste of what to expect from the first wave of Apple Intelligence updates.

One of the most long-awaited upgrades is a collection of highly enhanced writing tools. It will allow for better proofreading than spelling and grammar and it will write using different tones from friendly to formal. It will also enable users to summarise text in various formats including key points, paragraphs, and tables.

Siri Receives Major Upgrade

Another major update is coming to Siri itself in iOS 18. A new visual indicator will glow around the edges of the screen as it reacts to voices. Much more amazing, users can finally have contextual conversations between requests, making Siri's conversation more natural and multi-step than ever before.

Improved Apps with AI Capability

There are several applications natively ready for this form of artificial intelligence. For example, in Mail, for instance, smart replies and automatic summing up of incoming emails will be presented to users. The Messages application will work the same, showing contextual smart reply suggestions depending on the content of incoming texts.

It will bring forth natural language searching so that the users can seek images or moments in a video with descriptions. It also brings forth the Memory Movie feature where the user can create his video compilation by merely describing the content they want. It also gives a Clean Up tool to remove unwanted objects in a photo.

Not All iPhones Benefit from the App

MacRumors reports that not all will include the Apple Intelligence features, though iOS 18 will work on all the iPhone models supported for iOS 17. These new AI tools, however, will be a heavy processing requirement that would only run on the iPhone 15 Pro and also expected with the newly designed iPhone 16.

iOS 18.1-supported iPhone models but not with the Apple Intelligence features include the following.

iPhone 15

iPhones 15 Plus

iPhones 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series

iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

AI Features Require Powerful Hardware

The Apple Intelligence features require a large amount of memory due to their complex parameters. Among the devices, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 variations have 8GB of RAM, whereas the standard iPhone 15 only has 6GB.

Therefore, the differentiation based on this space largely explains the hardware constraints of the former set of models about Apple's new AI capabilities.

