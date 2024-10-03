Nintendo Switch 2 May Not Get a 'Pokemon' Game Next Year as 10th-Gen Leaks Say Its 2 Years Away

Many rumors have already revealed the numerous games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, but there seems to be one missing name in the list, and that is a franchise it owns, "Pokemon." The latest scoop from a trusted source unveiled that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are not yet ready for a 2025 "Pokemon" game, more particularly, a mainline release that will succeed "Scarlet and Violet."

After completing nine generations of "Pokemon," Nintendo is now on its way to unveiling Generation X of the franchise, and it is expected to bring massive new experiences to the industry.

Nintendo Switch 2 May Not See a 'Pokemon' Game Next Year

Riddler Khu shared a new leak via X which they made as cryptic as possible, saying that there will not be a "Pokemon" game released next year. It is worth noting that leaks and speculations claim that Nintendo is planning to unveil the next-gen Switch console next year, and sadly, this new claim points out that there will be no mainline "Pokemon" game for Switch 2's first year.

The leaker said that the "Pokemon" Gen 10 game is not yet ready by next year, according to ComicBook Gaming, and it is slated to arrive towards the end of 2026, right on the Holidays.

Previously, Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company held a three-year release cycle for new "Pokemon" games made available to the original Switch console lineup. Its games were released in 2019 and then in 2022.

'Pokemon' Gen 10 is Slated for 2026 Says Leaks

The "Pokemon" Gen 10 game is coming by 2026 and not next year, alongside the rumored Switch 2 release. That being said, the gaming world will not be exactly left empty-handed next year, as "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" was confirmed by Nintendo for 2025.

Despite the credibility of the leaker, take this latest rumor with a grain of salt, with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company yet to make a statement regarding its mainline sequel.

The 'Pokemon' Franchise and Nintendo Switch

There are currently 13 games under the "Pokemon" franchise available in the current-gen Nintendo Switch consoles, courtesy of Game Freak and The Pokemon Company. "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" is still the latest title available for gamers, and it focuses on a 3D play style paired with an open-world experience.

However, if factoring in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack "Pokemon" releases, it brings the total of playable titles to eighteen (18).

The massive experiences of the famed Japanese pop culture icon are also expected to grow more in the future, succeeding its releases from the current Gen IX (ninth-generation). It was revealed that "Pokemon" is expected to continue its franchise for "hundreds of years" said The Pokemon Company's chief operating officer, Takato Utsunomiya.

Still, there have been mixed sentiments regarding the latest releases from the "Pokemon" franchise, particularly with the later generations, which significantly differ from the beloved original ones. The future of "Pokemon" is still coming, especially in gaming, but the fans and gamers may have to wait a little longer for Switch 2's following "Pocket Monsters" title until 2026.