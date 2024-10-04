Hyundai Ioniq 5 Joins Waymo's Fleet After Being Exclusive to Jaguar's I-PACE EVs

Waymo is expanding its robotaxi fleet, offering more rides and experiences to its user base as it enters into a new strategic partnership with the Hyundai Motor Group, with its Ioniq 5 joining the lineup. Previously, Waymo only had the Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicle as its main workhorse for transporting passengers using its autonomous driving features that no longer have drivers.

Previously, Waymo started its operations featuring a plug-in hybrid minivan but was replaced by Jaguar's full-fledged electric vehicle, committing to zero emissions operations across its territories.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Joins the Waymo Robotaxi Fleet in New Partnership

According to a new blog post by Alphabet, the Waymo fleet is now seeing the South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group as its new partner in delivering the next-generation electric robotaxi to the world. The partnership will integrate the 'Waymo Driver,' particularly the company's sixth-generation fully autonomous system, into Hyundai's Ioniq 5 BEV.

"Hyundai's focus on sustainability and strong electric vehicle roadmap makes them a great partner for us as we bring our fully autonomous service to more riders in more places," said Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

Waymo's technology will be integrated into custom-made Ioniq 5 SUVs that will be manufactured at Hyundai's Metaplant factory in Georgia. This $7.6 billion plant is set to begin its production by late 2024.

The president of Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) division, Chang Song, revealed that this strategic move also positions the brand for future collaborations with autonomous driving companies, touting that its Ioniq 5 EVs are capable of implementing "SAE Level 4 or higher."

Jaguar I-PACE Gets Reinforcement from Hyundai

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EVs will reinforce Waymo's current fleet of Jaguar I-PACE electric SUVs already operating autonomously across different cities in the country, including San Fransisco, Phoenix, and more.

Waymo revealed that Hyundai's manufacturing of the Ioniq 5 EVs in Georgia will already integrate the Waymo Driver, promising high-volume deliveries of self-driving cars right out of the plant.

The initial testing phase for Waymo and Hyundai's Ioniq 5 will begin in late 2025 and will be added to the Waymo One fleet over time.

Waymo's Clean Energy Robotaxis

Alphabet, Google's parent company, has come a long way since it first conceptualized Waymo and developed its self-driving technology that is retrofitted to modern vehicles and removes the need for drivers. When the company started its testing phase almost seven years ago, it utilized the Chrysler Pacifica AWD plug-in hybrid vehicle, starting strong with its focus on clean energy.

A year later, Waymo started to add fully electric vehicles to its fleet, initially partnering with Jaguar Land Rover, which supplied them with 20,000 units of the I-PACE electric SUV to start with. In 2023, the company went all-in with Jaguar's I-PACE electric vehicles. It claimed that this is its move towards doing its part in reducing carbon emissions, officially retiring its Chrysler hybrids.

While Waymo's fleet saw many years with the Chrysler Pacifica and Jaguar I-PACE sharing the spotlight as the face of its robotaxi operations, the company's plans for it is to go fully electric, which is why the hybrid minivan had to go. However, Waymo is looking to expand its clean energy robotaxi operations in the future, now adding a new partner with Hyundai and its Ioniq 5.