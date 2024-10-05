Ubisoft Reveals 'Assassin's Creed' Roadmap Also Faces Delays Because of 'AC Shadows'

The future of "Assassin's Creed" is not going to follow the schedule that Ubisoft initially unveiled to fans two years ago, as everything in its roadmap is now facing a pushback following their latest announcement. This follows the recent heartbreaking news that Ubisoft shared with the world as it moved the supposed November release date of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" to next February, asking for the audience's understanding as they work on further developments.

Despite this latest report behind Ubisoft, one thing is clear, and that is the "Assassin's Creed" franchise lives on and is not being canceled by the company, with more games to follow after "Shadows."

Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed' Roadmap of Future Games Gets Delayed

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson reported that "Assassin's Creed" executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté relayed an internal email to Ubisoft's staff which details the new delay affecting the entire franchise. Henderson is known for being a trusted source behind Ubisoft's development in the past years.

It was revealed by Henderson that some of the identified titles coming in the next two years are being pushed further into the future, particularly with Ubisoft's plans to remake "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag" now seeing a 2026 release date instead of 2025.

Additionally, two games are slated for 2025 which will be made available the following year, centering on an unnamed "Assassin's Creed" multiplayer, and the "Assassin's Creed Invictus."

'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Delay is the One to Blame

The renowned source regarded that Ubisoft is pushing back on its roadmap because of the road bumps they faced with "Assassin's Creed Shadows's" development. This dive into feudal Japan was originally released by November 2024 butdue to still unnamed reasons, it will be dropped by Valentine's Day 2025.

Massive expectations are still in place for "Assassin's Creed Shadows" despite being one of the most controversial releases of the gaming company because of its new character.

Despite this latest report, there were no more other games mentioned specifically by Ubisoft that will face a delay in the future. However, take this latest report with a grain of salt as Ubisoft has yet to share official news about the delay.

Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed' Franchise

When Ubisoft revived its Forward event two years ago, the company also revitalized its "Assassin's Creed" game development with a roadmap for future installments. This event announced a significant treat for fans and gamers, assuring the community that Ubisoft will develop more original games to arrive in the future.

"Assassin's Creed: Infinity" was also officially announced by Ubisoft in 2022, announcing a new platform that will showcase the entire experience of the action RPG. It was later renamed as the "Animus Hub," and this live-service platform will connect all of the games the company has released, including future installments, accessible under one in-universe platform.

Ubisoft's revamped plans for the franchise started last year when it dropped "Assassin's Creed Mirage," another fresh take on the world of assassins. However, Ubisoft's plans were plagued by this recent delay of "AC Shadows," now affecting its future developments for expanding more of the franchise's universe.