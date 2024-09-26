Ubisoft Shares Heartbreaking Assassin's Creed Shadows News as It Is Delayed 'Till February 2025

One of the much-anticipated games of this year was Ubisoft's latest entry to its famed stealth-action franchise. Still, the company has recently made a heartbreaking announcement that Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting delayed. Instead of a Fall release date, the franchise's first dive into feudal Japan's story is coming next year, mainly by Valentine's Day.

Ubisoft revealed that it needs more time for the development of the game, and this is known for being one of the top reasons why companies delay such titles, especially in big projects like AC Shadows.

Ubisoft Shares Heartbreaking Assassin's Creed Shadows Delay

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté has shared a new message for its fans, which is a heartbreaker, and this is because it announced a delay for its upcoming AAA-rated title, Assassin's Creed Shadows. It was revealed by the French gaming company that it will need more time to "polish and refine" the game before making it available to the public.

Ubisoft did not specifically reveal it but it mentioned that there are some "key features" which they want to push further. Moreover, the company also failed to share if these new features would be additions to the game or existing ones that it wants to refine for the upcoming release.

On another note, Ubisoft revealed that Shadows faced a delay because of its recent Star Wars Outlaws release.

Valentine's 2025 is Also for Assassin's Creed Shadows

In the announcement post, Ubisoft claimed that its new release date for Assassin's Creed Shadows would now be on February 14, 2024.

The company would no longer follow its initial release date planned for AC Shadows which was slated for November 12. With this new date, the game would be arriving by Valentine's Day, seeing a three-month pushback by Ubisoft.

Assassin's Creed Shadows and What It Brings

Two years ago, Ubisoft first unveiled its roadmap for the Assassin's Creed franchise under its Infinity project, detailing the list of new games that will deliver new experiences for its renowned action experiences. One of the most anticipated games here was a release meant for 2024, initially known as Codename Red, and it was said to be the franchise's first dive into ancient Japan.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft proudly introduced that Codename Red will now be called Assassin's Creed Shadows, and it introduced the first game in the franchise to offer two protagonists to choose from. While one character, Naoé, embodies the ways of the shinobi and the original experience from Assassin's Creed, it offers a new combat-focused character, Yasuke.

With their character choice, Ubisoft was subject to several controversies because of its protagonist choice, particularly with the black samurai, Yasuke, who is also known as a Japanese historical figure.

Despite the initial mixed perception about the game, many were excited about its arrival this November as it will take users on an all-new journey, but their venture to feudal Japan would have to wait until February next year.

