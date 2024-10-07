Tech Times Weekly Wrap: X Australia Transparency Case, Genetic Discovery for Epilepsy, Golden Owl Found

X Corp., a company that Elon Musk owns, has faced a legal battle in Australia for its failure to publish child abuse transparency information to the public, leading this week's edition of Tech Times Weekly Wrap. It is followed by the latest discovery of a novel epilepsy treatment that was branded as a "game changer" for using genetics as a way to answer this disorder.

Also, the Golden Owl, best known as the "Chouette d'Or," has been found by a yet unknown person, with it being the largest and longest treasure hunt in the world that lasted for more than three decades.

X Corp. Faces Australian Lawsuit for Child Abuse Transparency

Elon Musk and X Corp. have recently faced a court showdown against a lawsuit filed by Australia's eSafety Commissioner which gave the company a fine to pay after failing to publish its child abuse transparency report.However, it was initially argued by X that the notice was initially addressed to Twitter, X Corp.'s old name and the company previously refused to respond to it and called it invalid.

However, a federal court in Melbourne dismissed X's claim that could have rendered Australia's lawsuit over, with Justice Michael Wheelahan saying that the social media is not exempt from its 'obligations.'

X is now facing a $418,000 (AS$ 610,500) fine to pay Australia's eSafety Commissioner for the complaint served last February 2023, and it is also required to adhere to online safety requirements upheld by the country from down under.

New Genetic Discovery to Help in Epilepsy Treatment

Over 40 research groups came together to help a large-scale study in finding a recent genetic discovery that they believe to be possible to help treat epilepsy. The study's goal is to identify gene sets, genetic variants, and individual genes that are associated with epilepsy, to help in detecting it among patients and treating it in the future.

As much as tens of thousands of individuals participated in this recent internationally collaborative study, with a massive control group to help researchers learn more about this neurological disorder.

It was revealed by Science Alert that the researchers used the technique known as whole-exome sequencing (WES) which compared 20,979 patient genes to 33,444 individuals who do not have the disorder. The researchers found that three sets of genes, four genetic variants, and seven genes are associated with epilepsy, pinpointing biological evidence of its prevalence in the brain.

The Golden Owl is Finally Discovered

After 31 years when "Chouette d'Or" was first launched by its creator, Max Valentin, otherwise known as Régis Hauser (the author and hunt designer's real name), the most sought-after bronze replica was found. The original book contained complex puzzles and cryptic clues which all pointed out to the replica's true location, but for more than three decades, it remained hidden.

It was not until last Thursday, October 3, 2024, that the hunt's official website announced that there was already a winner who found the said replica and is set to be awarded the legitimate, silver and gold-made Golden Owl.

The website has yet to announce the identity of the world's largest treasure hunt winner which is worth $165,000 and weighs 22 lbs. (10 kg). The organizers have also yet to announce the location in France where it was dug up.